First-of-its-kind partnership will enable beverage brands to gain actionable insights into which platforms, retailers, campaigns, regions and more are influencing omnichannel shoppers on their path-to-purchase
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MikMak, a software company that provides brands with end-to-end eCommerce analytics and shopping experiences, and Vermont Information Processing (VIP), the leading technology supplier for brewers, distributors, wineries, soda bottlers and other companies in the beverage industry, today announced a first-of-a-kind partnership to provide beverage brands with a complete picture into how their digital marketing efforts are driving in-store purchases.
Through the partnership, brands working with both MikMak and VIP will be able to leverage MikMak Commerce Discover, an omnichannel geo-location aware shopping solution, to offer consumers shopping for beer, wine, and spirits the ability to see even more nearby in-store checkout options including mass, supermarkets, grocery, liquor, drug, convenience, gas, bodegas, bars, tasting rooms, and restaurants. In an era of high gas prices and supply chain disruption, this functionality is critical for beverage brands looking to avoid missed sale opportunities and remain competitive.
A recent study by Retail Insight estimates that retailers lose 8% of revenue through poor inventory availability.
With VIP and MikMak, beverage brands gain access to actionable insights and first-party data to better understand which platforms, retailers, campaigns, regions and more are influencing shoppers on their path-to-purchase. The insights also unveil how brands are driving incremental traffic and revenue to individual and local retailers via non-retailer media, therefore strengthening relationships with these retailers.
"With 71% of consumers reporting that retail out-of-stock issues are worse now than at the start of the pandemic, this partnership is providing beverage brands with a key solution for connecting their marketing campaigns to in-stock items," said Rachel Tipograph, CEO and founder of MikMak. "Through this new partnership with Vermont Information Processing, MikMak is providing shoppers with the beverages that they want, while also providing brands with valuable insights into how their omnichannel marketing is performing."
Upcoming MikMak Commerce Discover 2.0 Features
In addition to today's partnership, several enhancements are being made to MikMak Commerce Discover that will soon be available across all product categories, including:
Exact location option
- Enables the shopper to share their precise location to ensure they see the retailers closest to them, by distance.
Search Radius drop-down menu
- Gives shoppers control of the distance they're willing to travel and prioritizes stores based on proximity.
Clickable store cards
- Automatically opens up the selected location in the shopper's preferred map app, and clicking the phone number dials the selected store location.
About MikMak:
MikMak is the leading global platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior and determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online sales.
The flagship product, MikMak Insights, improves marketing effectiveness, drives market share over competitors, and strengthens a brand's positioning with retailers. The MikMak Commerce product enables brands to create shopping experiences connected to 1500+ online retailers and streamline the path-to-purchase from any media, ad, or website.
About VIP:
Vermont Information Processing (VIP) is the leading technology supplier for brewers, distributors, wineries, soda bottlers, and other companies in the beverage industry. From helping distributors improve their warehouse, delivery, and sales operations, to empowering suppliers to know where their products are and how they're selling, VIP has the technology and expertise to help your business thrive. To learn more, visit vtinfo.com.
