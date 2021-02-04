NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fare Meals Inc. (FareMeals.com) is launching as a registered nonprofit organization positioned to serve families as a practical and educational resource for delicious, simple, healthy, and affordable meal solutions. Founded by a registered dietitian, Arielle Kestenbaum, the platform will deliver ongoing, digital programming designed to meet the nutritional needs of American families.
"Knowing which foods will give you the nutrients you need, learning how to buy them for less, and how to make satisfying meals is information all families should have access to. I'm hoping to leverage resources and use my expertise through the Fare Meals platform to enhance the reach and effectiveness of this easily accessible resource. The goal of Fare Meals is to help combat chronic health conditions in America through healthy food options for every family," said Founder of Fare Meals, Arielle Kestenbaum MS, RD, CDN.
Fare Meals' program offerings will kick off with its first webinar on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The free webinar titled 'Healthy & Affordable Shopping Lists' will focus on prioritizing healthy food on a budget. It will be moderated by award-winning journalist Mara Schiavocampo.
Prior to launching Fare Meals, Kestenbaum helped create healthy school food guides for other nonprofit organizations in the New York City area. Kestenbaum holds a M.A. in Nutrition & Dietetics from New York University and a B.A. in Psychology from Yeshiva University. She is a member of the National Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
Fare Meals' 501(c)(3) status is currently pending. To contribute to Fare Meals, to register for webinars, or for more information, please visit http://faremeals.com/FareMeals.com.
ABOUT FARE MEALS
Fare Meals, Inc. is a registered nonprofit, formerly known as Fare Meals By Arielle. Fare Meals' nonprofit programming includes educational resources in the form of webinars, nutritional guidance, and easy recipes that empower busy families to eat well on a budget. The recipes on FareMeals.com are created and scored on three main pillars: affordability, health, and ease to make. Recipes on FareMeals.com also have step-by-step directions, videos, and downloadable recipe cards.
