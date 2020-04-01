NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, is helping businesses get through the coronavirus outbreak. One of America's largest fast food chain restaurants requested printed kits to provide their staff with crucial information on how to fight COVID-19.
The chain needed to deploy printed kits to their on-site employees to provide new health and safety guidelines. Each kit included hand-washing guides, safety information posters, and door clings, which needed to be overnighted directly to 941 restaurant locations nationwide.
With Mimeo's print and delivery capabilities, these kits were able to be produced and shipped in less than 24 hours.
"I'm proud of our Customer Service and Production teams for coordinating these shipments so quickly," said Mike Barker, General Manager, Mimeo US. "We wanted to show that we are more committed than ever to making sure their essential business documents are delivered when needed. It's part of our guarantee to deliver for clients during this difficult time."
