GWYNN'S ISLAND, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Plant Based Seafood Co., makers of award winning Mind Blown plant based seafood products, announced today an investment from Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn. Chef Spike has his finger on the plant based pulse with his growing endeavors including PLNT burger, a fast-growing plant-based restaurant chain, and the mushroom jerky snack brand, Eat The Change. His passion for innovating with plant based alternatives is centered around the foods that consumers love and crave.
"When I first tasted the coconut shrimp, I literally had my Mind Blown!," said Chef Spike on why he chose to invest in the Mind Blown brand. "While I initially fell in love with the product, the reason I am investing in Mind Blown is because I love being part of an innovative team that leads with deliciousness first. This mother-daughter dynamic duo is making waves in the plant-based space."
Mind Blown has quickly become known as the "seafood lovers' choice" with the largest product portfolio in the marketplace that includes shrimp, scallops, lobster, oysters, and crab cakes. In December 2021, the Mind Blown Scallops were crowned by the World Plant Based Awards, the 'Best Plant Based Seafood Product of the Year'. The company has over 20 years experience making gourmet seafood products in the traditional seafood industry that it now leverages to create the world's most realistic plant based seafood products that are indistinguishable in taste and texture to the animal counterpart.
"We are so thrilled to have fellow change-maker, Chef Spike Mendelsohn on our team!," said Monica Talbert, CEO of The Plant Based Seafood Co. "We love that Chef Spike pushes the envelope and shares our insatiable appetite for creating mind-blowing plant-based food for everyone-from vegans to meat eaters alike! Spike is known for being a high-energy, passionate restaurateur and brings with him a shared excitement that we can change the world by changing what we eat, without sacrificing our foodie favorites!"
"It's a pleasure to get to work with other driven entrepreneurs who understand the effect that our food system has on our planet," said Chef Spike. "I am so excited to be a small part of helping revolutionize the plant-based seafood space. There's so much more to come...so get your old bay spice ready to go!"
About Plant Based Seafood Co.
Plant Based Seafood Co. products are the food of the future, and the company's mission is to offer the ocean, and our planet, some well-deserved relief while offering seafood experiences without the sacrifice. The Plant Based Seafood Co. is an all-female, family-owned company leveraging their 20 years experience creating award-winning seafood products to now creating deceptively delicious seafood experiences made from plants. The Plant Based Seafood Co. headquarters and innovation facility is located on an island in the Chesapeake Bay. You may find Plant Based Seafood Co. on Instagram (@plantbasedseafoodco) and Facebook.
