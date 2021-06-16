LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mindful Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the diverse and growing industry of consumer-packaged goods, announced today the winners of the third annual awards program. More than 1,500 nominations were received from around the world in the categories: Beverages, Snacks, Food and Supplements and the winners chosen by a panel of industry experts.
"Now more than ever, conscious consumers are educated about the impact their product purchases make on the health of their community and the planet," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. "The annual Mindful Awards seeks to celebrate those companies that deliver excellence in their industry while continuing to keep sustainability, corporate social responsibility, and transparency top of mind. Together, these brands are giving consumers a way to make a positive impact."
The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what's right for people and the planet. This year's winners are the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products world-wide. Awardees were selected from mindful criteria that includes brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste, and transparency.
The 2021 Mindful Award winners include:
Beverages
- Energy Product of the Year: ZOA Energy
- Juice Product of the Year: Karuna
- Overall Beverage Product of the Year: Blume
- Shot Product of the Year: So Good So You
Snacks
- Cheese Product of the Year: Plant Perks
- Chip Product of the Year: Artisan Tropical
- Crackers Product of the Year: Onesto Foods
- Energy Balls/Bites Product of the Year: Pure Batch
- Frozen Snack Product of the Year: Del Monte®
- Hummus Product of the Year: Ithaca Hummus
- Jerky Product of the Year: The New Primal
- Nuts Product of the Year: Brainiac®
- Organic Candy Product of the Year: Yum Earth
- Overall Snack Product of the Year: gimMe Snacks
Food
- Burger Product of the Year: Diestel Family Ranch
- Butter Product of the Year: Truly Grass Fed
- Condiment Product of the Year: Wildbrine
- Egg Product of the Year: Vital Farms
- Fish Product of the Year: Blue Circle Foods
- Frozen Meal Product of the Year: Banza
- Honey Product of the Year: The Single Origin Food Co
- Organic Product of the Year: Good Culture
- Overall Meatless Product of the Year: Bella Sun Luci
- Pasta, Gluten Free Product of the Year: Jovial Foods
- Plant Based Product of the Year: Meatless Farm
- Plant Based Seafood Product of the Year: Plant Based Seafood Co
- Yogurt Product of the Year: Laura Chenel
Supplements
- Beauty Product of the Year: Spinsters Sisters Co
- Children's Gummy Product of the Year: Zarbees
- Cognitive Product of the Year: Gaia Herbs
- Collagen Product of the Year: Tone It Up
- Mindful Company of the Year: MUD\WTR™
- Overall Supplement Product of the Year: Natreve
- Protein Product of the Year: AGN Roots
- Sports Nutrition Product of the Year: Ascent
- Vitamin Product of the Year: GreenPeach
- Wellness Product of the Year: OLIKA
For the full list of winners please visit our website: mindfulawards.com/2021-winners
About Mindful Awards
The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks and Supplements. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit https://MindfulAwards.com.
Media Contact
Travis Grant, Mindful Awards, 949.667.4475, travis@mindfulawards.com
SOURCE Mindful Awards