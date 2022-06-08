Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced the winners of the fourth annual awards program. This year's program attracted more than 1650 nominations from companies all over the world in the categories: Beverages, Snacks, Food and Supplements. The winners were selected by an independent panel of industry experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

"Consumers are increasingly prioritizing the eco-profile of a product in their purchase decisions. As brands focus on the environment and sustainable lifestyles, we are seeing a movement to reward these 'brands with a purpose' as they seek to help create a better world environmentally, economically and from a humanitarian perspective," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. "This year's winners are comprised of conscious companies that combine passion, creativity and hard work as they commit to take action in a positive direction for people and planet. We're thrilled to include them in this years' program."

The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what's right for people and the planet. This year's winners represent the best in world-wide transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. The winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of mindful criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.

The 2022 Mindful Award winners include:

Leadership

Mindful CEO of the Year: Annie Ryu, jack & annie's

Mindful Innovation of the Year: Karviva

Mindful Startup of the Year: KEHO

Mindful Solution of the Year: NotCo

Mindful Marketplace of the Year: Hive

Beverage

Coffee, Cold Brew Product of the Year: RISE Brewing Co.

Creamer Product of the Year: Califia Farms

Energy Product of the Year: OCA

Milk Product of the Year: Hart Dairy

Overall Beverage Product of the Year: wildwonder

Snacks

Chocolate Product of the Year: GoodSam

Bar Product of the Year: Zing bars

Cookies Product of the Year: Simple Mills

Crackers Product of the Year: Onesto Foods

Dried Fruit Product of the Year: RIND Snacks

Ice Cream, Non Dairy Product of the Year: Eclipse Foods

Jerky Product of the Year: Country Archer

Nuts Product of the Year: SkinnyDipped

Popcorn Product of the Year: Pop Art Snacks

Food

Breakfast Product of the Year: MUSH

Butter Product of the Year: Vital Farms

Cereal Product of the Year: Catalina Crunch

Granola Product of the Year: Bear Naked

Gluten Free Pasta Product of the Year: Chickapea

Nut Butter Product of the Year: Justin's

Pasta Product of the Year: Tolerant

Ready to Eat Product of the Year: Volpi Foods

Salad Dressing Product of the Year: Organicville

Overall Food Product of the Year: CHKN Not Chicken

Overall Food Innovation of the Year: Lettuce Grow

Supplements

CBD Product of the Year: Vital Leaf

Mushroom Powder Product of the Year: FreshCap Mushrooms

Pre-Workout Product of the Year: ZOA Energy

Protein Product of the Year: AGN Roots

Stress Support Product of the Year: JOYÀ

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage and Snacks, Supplements, and Leadership. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.

