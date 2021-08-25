MINERVA, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eastern Ohio's Minerva Dairy is proud to announce its recent feature on Good Morning America's Brightly, a daily installment series of uplifting videos to brighten the day.
The video, a behind-the-scenes look at the creamery's new virtual field trips and tours, spotlights efforts by fifth-generation co-owner and butter maker Venae Watts to really show kids where their food really comes from. Since launching the virtual tours, Watts has excelled in establishing the butter making process as something accessible and observable.
The goal is to help kids understand the level of care that goes into a product before it hits their grocery store shelves—imparting a deeper sense of awareness and appreciation for those in the farming community.
"It's an honor to have our creamery featured on Good Morning America, especially on such a positive corner of the internet like Brightly. Our virtual tours are meant to be a bright spot for students and other visitors during an otherwise difficult last year-and-a-half," said Watts. "Being recognized for our creative solutions gives us a boost to keep doing what we are doing and provide moments of butter-filled joy whenever possible."
Minerva has gone to great lengths to preserve the fine art of butter making. Passed down through five generations over 127 years, the company's trademark slow-churning process creates a creamier, richer, more-flavorful product.
With this Good Morning America feature, Minerva Dairy hopes to help kids understand that there's a whole village of people behind every food product, invigorating their curiosity and inspiring a new generation of butter lovers.
To view Minerva's GMA segment, visit https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/living/video/buttermaker-opened-virtual-doors-students-nation-78623674. For more information about Minerva Dairy and its products, visit minervadairy.com.
###
About Minerva Dairy:
Minerva Dairy, America's oldest family-owned creamery and the leader in better butter, was founded in 1894 by Max Radloff. Over the next half century, Radloff and his family created a network of 26 farms for sourcing their cream. This included the company's single present-day location in Minerva, Ohio, which was acquired in 1935. Minerva Dairy today is famous for its legendary, slow-churned, 85-percent butterfat content. After 125 years of operation and five generations of family leadership (and counting), the company remains America's premier butter expert, serving the richest, creamiest, best-tasting butter anywhere. Minerva also manufactures a selection of cheese products, such as Parmesan, Romano, Asiago, Cheddar, Kosher and Halal varieties.
Media Contact
Mary Eva Tredway, Butin Integrated Communications, +1 4043170731, mtredway@butincom.com
SOURCE Minerva Dairy