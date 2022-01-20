MINERVA, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through six generations and for more than 125 years, the family-owned Minerva Dairy has been making some of the best butter in America — and it's always working to make butter better. It's done just that with two limited-edition flavors available exclusively through Goldbelly for nationwide shipping and at Kishman's IGA, located a brief walk from the Minerva Dairy Creamery in northeast Ohio:
Everything Bagel Butter, a savory blend of sea salt, minced onions and garlic, black and white sesame seeds, and poppy seeds, is a creamy, delicious reminder of your favorite breakfast platters.
Lemon Poppy Seed Butter, with a touch of lemon sweetness and the nutty flavor of poppy seeds, is a versatile ingredient in the kitchen.
"You just can't seem to stop eating blueberry muffins when they're made with our Lemon Poppy Seed Butter," said Minerva Dairy fifth-generation co-owner Venae Watts. "And for the Everything Bagel Butter, all I can say is: Lather that bird with Everything Bagel Butter, and do not hold back! Chicken, turkey, or capon — I don't think I ever want to eat a bird cooked any other way."
By staying on top of consumer and flavor trends, and keeping true to their family's kitchen-table style of recipe development, Minerva Dairy is able to quickly innovate, adding limited-edition, small-batch releases to their beloved lineup of slow-churned, 85% butterfat, premium butters.
While Everything Bagel Butter and Lemon Poppy Seed Butter are available primarily via Goldbelly, Watts challenges any grocery retailer out there to ask her to come up with a unique flavor for their location: venae@minervadairy.com. "I love a challenge," she said, "especially a butter one."
ABOUT MINERVA DAIRY:
We're six generations of butter brains, making butter even better. At Minerva Dairy, we don't just make butter — we eat, sleep, and dream butter. We make better butter because we're better at making butter. It would be hard not to after more than 125 years in business! We're all still living by Grandma Lorraine's adage: "There's not much in life that can't be made better with butter." To learn more, visit minervadairy.com.
Media Contact
Mary Eva Tredway, Butin Integrated Communications, +1 4043170731, mtredway@butincom.com
SOURCE Minerva Dairy