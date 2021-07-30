SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission E4 is proud to announce the collection of more than $20,000 in donations in response to the Haiti crisis. Mission E4 is now looking to collect an additional $75,000 to continue to provide the people of Haiti with food, water, and fuel. Commodities that are growing scarce in the wake of the assassination of that Haitian President.
The current state of Haiti remains tense. Various political leaders are vying for power and many gangs are still fighting one another in Port-au-Prince and the surrounding cities. Many locals are concerned about what will happen to them and their families.
Owners of local businesses are afraid to open up and the local economy has been grounded to a halt. Mission E4 wants to step up to help the local community. The first batch of money from the Haiti crisis response was wired over the past weekend and went directly to food for school children and their families.
Anyone who donates to Mission E4 is helping protect innocent people who have been placed in a terrible situation. Additional donations will go toward food distribution to school children, acquiring diesel and gas stock at the three Mission E4 campuses to power generators that are used to filter water, and hiring additional security to ensure food is distributed safely.
Those looking to help the people of Haiti can do so by donating here.
About Mission E4:
Founded in 2005, Mission E4 is a children's charitable organization focused on creating both holistic and sustainable programming for children in Haiti and Massachusetts. Mission E4 hopes to support children's emotional, physical, and spiritual wellbeing by providing various programs to at-risk children as well as empowering children to be a positive change in their own communities. The Mission E4 team has over 20 years of community development experience and has established itself as a devoted organization within the non-profit sector.
