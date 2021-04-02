MINNEAPOLIS, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild (MNCBG) is excited to announce the launch of the MN Craft Beer PAC (PAC). The PAC is a bipartisan committee with the purpose of supporting policies and legislation that champion the cause of craft breweries of all sizes. The sole focus is to assist the influence of craft breweries and apply pressure to the barricades that consistently present themselves in their legislative efforts.
There are currently 200 breweries in the state of Minnesota, but the state remains in last place when it comes to allowances for breweries. A few examples include hard caps on off-sale when a brewery grows past 20,000 barrels and restrictions on what containers can be sold directly from a brewery to consumers. Minnesota brewers continue to struggle to grow without hitting significant roadblocks. Though craft breweries in Minnesota rack up an impressive $2.214 billion in economic impact, it hasn't been enough to convince the legislature to support policy changes that would allow for a significant increase to their economic impact. The PAC will provide a stronger voice for Minnesota's craft beer industry and champion legislation that leads to increased job growth, tourism, consumer choice/access, and economic impact.
Entrenched parties have significant influence over Minnesota's legislature when it comes to liquor laws. Though more and more legislators are actively supporting the efforts of the craft beer and beverage industry, the MNCBG and other craft beverage associations have historically been at a financial disadvantage, putting MN craft beverage producers in a position where even getting a hearing on a bill is challenging.
The timing of the launch coincides with the current push for the modernization of liquor laws through the Drink Local Economic Recovery Package (SF 1176 / HF 1192). "The pandemic has put breweries and other craft beverage producers, bars, and restaurants in an impossible position," said Lauren Bennett McGinty, Executive Director of the MNCBG. "The MNCBG chose to be part of this unprecedented collaboration because we understand the value of removing arcane statute that prevents these small businesses from being successful. We want to work with our partners in the industry to dig out of the pandemic and thrive in the future."
In order to ensure that Minnesota's craft breweries can continue to grow, the MNCBG felt the time was now to begin building a stronger platform for support. Bob Galligan, MNCBG Board Member and PAC Chair noted, "Our efforts have gotten louder and stronger in recent years, but we are taking this step to give our members and consumers a voice in creating a better future for small businesses in our communities." The MNCBG hopes that with so much support across the three-tier system and from the public, the PAC and other efforts will help move the needle on current and future legislation.
The MN Craft Beer PAC is still recruiting additional committee members and has kicked off fundraising at mncraftbeerpac.org.
About the MN Craft Beer PAC
The MN Craft Beer PAC (MNCBPAC) is a bipartisan Political Action Committee (PAC) led by members of the Minnesota craft beer industry and is supported by the craft beer community and our fans. The MNCBPAC works to protect and support Minnesota's craft breweries and their rights by backing legislators and legislation that advocates for the modernization of our current liquor laws and removes barriers to growth for craft breweries.
About the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild
The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild exists to promote, protect, and grow a robust Minnesota craft brewing industry by building a healthy beer culture and community that allows for independent brewers, industry stakeholders, and craft beer fans to thrive.
