ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moe's Healthy Pets, a direct-to-consumer pet supplement brand specializing in providing overall wellness to dogs of all ages, sizes, and breeds, launches seasonal bite: Frosted Sugar Cookie Flavored Bites.
Of the brand's upcoming release, Moe's Healthy Pets Manager of Brand Development and Sales Tiffany Brenner said, "The launch of the Frosted Sugar Cookie Flavored Bites is groundbreaking for the pet supplement industry. No one has released a seasonal yet functional treat, something pet parents can feel good about giving their pet this holiday season."
Not only are Moe's Frosted Sugar Cookie Bites a fun, winter-themed treat, but they are packed with ingredients like Vitamins C, B2, and B1 to promote overall wellness, Thiamine to support digestion and brain function, and Calcium Citrate to provide essential building blocks for healthy bones. They make a great stocking-stuffer that you can feel good about.
"The launch of Moe's Frosted Sugar Cookie Bites will pave the way of future limited releases for the brand and hope these will soon be household staples for pet-parents across the US," said Brenner.
Moe's Frosted Sugar Cookie Bites are available now in limited quantities, for a limited time. They can be purchased on MoesHealthyPets.com or Amazon Marketplace while supplies lasts.
About Moe's Healthy Pets: Moe's Healthy Pets is based in Orlando, FL. Founded by pet parents, Moe's Healthy Pets has prioritized pet health by formulating supplements with wholesome ingredients alongside our partner scientists. Proudly made in Vermont, USA, Moe's Healthy Pets is committed to overall pet wellness, the naturally way. Quality Supplements. Healthy Pets.
