NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Momofuku, the worldwide renowned innovative restaurant chain, and A-Sha Foods USA, the top producer of noodles from Taiwan, have recently announced the launch of Momofuku x A-Sha Noodles. These air-dried, never-fried noodles are flavor-packed like the dishes Momofuku is known for. Plus, like all A-Sha noodles, they have 11 grams of protein per serving and are made from simple, quality ingredients.
Momofuku x A-Sha Noodles come in three different delicious flavors. The first flavor is Soy & Scallion. Inspired by the Taiwanese recipe of scallion oil noodles, Momofuku x A-Sha Soy & Scallion noodles can be used to quickly prepare a delicious dish with mouthwatering aroma and flavor of scallion oil. The second flavor is Spicy Soy. Made with simple Asian ingredients and condiments, Momofuku x A-Sha Spicy Soy noodles are a delicious treat that will leave a long-lasting impression on anyone that tries them. The last flavor is Tingly Chili. These noodles will make anyone salivate as they eat them.
"17 years ago, today @momofukunoodlebar opened...can't believe it. since then it's been a dream to have momofuku dried noodles so people can have Momofuku wherever they are. We've been working on it forever and it's almost here - starting with three flavors: soy & scallion, spicy soy, tingly chili and working on some of the classic noodle bar flavors for the future.", said David Chang, founder of Momofuku.
Founded by David Chang in 2004 in New York City, Momofuku is a restaurant chain known for its innovative take on cuisine. Credited with "the rise of contemporary Asian-American cuisine" by the New York Times and named the "most important restaurant in America" by Bon Appétit magazine, Momofuku has restaurants in the United States and Canada. David Chang is the chef and founder of Momofuku. Called one of "the most influential people of the 21st century" by Esquire, David has appeared on numerous television shows, and was the first chef to be featured on the Emmy-award-winning PBS television show, "The Mind of a Chef." His cookbook Momofuku and memoir Eat A Peach are New York Times bestsellers. Along with Academy Award-Winning Director Morgan Neville, David is a creative force behind "Ugly Delicious," an eight-part Netflix original documentary series about foods we love and the stories that shape them. Marguerite Zabar Mariscal is the CEO of Momofuku. Marguerite joined Momofuku in 2011 as an intern. She took on design and communications for the group and was named Brand Director in 2016. In 2018, she was promoted to Chief of Staff and Creative Director. She became CEO in 2019.
A-Sha Foods USA delivers the authentic taste of Taiwan to your doorstep, offering a variety of delicious noodle dishes and tasty snacks that provide a unique and wholesome alternative to conventional fried noodles. With their patented 100-year-old recipe and time-honored 18-hour noodle drying technique, they are combining traditional tastes with modern standards to create premium products that contain no artificial flavoring or preservatives. With over 10g of plant-based protein per serving, their noodles are like nothing you have ever had before. With over 40 years of noodle heritage, they are already recognized by food critics from all over the world as the top noodle from Taiwan. A-Sha Foods USA invites everyone to be delighted by the convenience of easy-to-make noodles that are delicious, nutritious, and prepared with nothing suspicious.
