SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashkan Taghipur, Executive Director of MAP's NGO arm in Tehran, reports, "I think Iran's the only country tackling the advanced mind-karate version of this pandemic challenge. Being cut from the global economy since 2018 has critically depleted vital medical supplies, equipment, and medicines in Iran, pre-pandemic. The government of Iran is doing incredible in light of those circumstances. But we are lacking ventilators everywhere!" MAP has engaged front-line disaster relief activities in Iran since 2010 (in addition to executing over 177 projects, ranging from orphanages to schools and vocational centers.)
Bay Area-based MAP recently pledged a total of $50k to DC and SF schools. The San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) COVID-19 Response Fund received 28K to provide 10,000 emergency meals during school closures,; MAP is leading Okcoin, Uber, and others to combat growing food insecurity. Another grant went to DC Central Kitchen in a joint effort to whip up 20,000 meals. And other grants are in the works.
"We will continue to pivot our Nutritional Outreach and Hygiene Programs to support schools nationally to provide emergency meals, while accommodating the increased needs for our church partners and centers nationally," said MAP COO Ladan Judge.
StandUp For Kids DC, an at-risk youth non-profit also in D.C. and longterm partner of MAP, is getting fundamental needs otherwise inaccessible. "MAP has been fundamental in providing essential supplies to at-risk youth during a time where it has been nearly impossible to get the supplies elsewhere. MAP has been a consistent lifeline," says Josh Blum with StandUp for Kids DC.
When school is in session, 54,000 children district-wide rely on free meals daily in SF. SFUSD officials are grateful as emergency meals do not qualify for State and Federal reimbursements. According to SFUSD Officials, providing meals during the closure is estimated to be $314,000 above and beyond federal reimbursements for school. "Families living well below the poverty line before the invisible enemy now have even less resources. We are excited to address the public funding gap for emergency meal services for families living in food-insecure homes in the U.S. and in D.C.," said MAP Board of Director member and Philanthropy Partner Bobak Bakhtiari.
MAP's COVID-19 campaign efforts in the U.S. and efforts in Iran.
MAP is also responsible for the Cambodian death metal band Doch Chkae, a slumdog metal fairytale, ex-orphan alums once a part of the music incubator program at MAP School in Cambodia. They performed alongside Anthrax and Slayer at Wacken festival this past summer. www.momsagainstpoverty.org
