TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More sustainable food and personal care packaging remains a key topic that is discussed amongst politicians, packaging manufacturers, consumer goods producers and the general public alike. The uniting goal of all these various stakeholders seems to be the same: reduce, reuse and recycle the packaging we all use. Constantia Flexibles, the world's 3rd largest producer of flexible packaging, is fully committed to its pledge of making all products 100% recyclable by 2025.
During this webinar, featured speakers from different parts of the value chain will present the context for more sustainable food and personal care packaging, the collective effort that is underway and the key role that mono-PE-based laminates will play in making it possible to replace today's multi-polymer and multi-material laminates.
The in-house experts from Constantia Flexibles will be joined by Graham Houlder, Project Co-ordinator and Managing Director at CEFLEX, who will discuss the packaging industry's commitments to reducing plastic waste, the legislative environment that supports these goals and provide a glimpse into the initiatives CEFLEX is working on.
This barrier is crucial to create flexible packaging that will ensure products are delivered to end consumers without compromise. The expert speakers will also share insights into how waste collection and waste streams are being set up to turn food and personal care packaging waste into a valuable resource.
Join expert speakers from Constantia Flexibles, Professor Achim Grefenstein, Senior Vice President; Gerwin Schalk, Vice President, Ecolam Consumer; and Thomas Schulz, Vice President Group Marketing & Communication, as well as Vincent Mooij, Director of SUEZ.circpack and Graham Houlder, CEFLEX Project Coordinator and Managing Director, SLOOP Consulting in a live webinar on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9am EST (2pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Mono-PE Flexible Packaging: Protecting Consumer Products While Supporting a Circular Economy.
