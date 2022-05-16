Monster Energy is proud to announce the release of the latest snowboard video "Monster Energy Hellweek – After Movie
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hell of a week made in snowboard heaven! Monster Energy is proud to announce the release of the latest snowboard video "Monster Energy Hellweek – After Movie". Available now on YouTube, the 13:54-minute video edit features 29 global snowboard team athletes, including Olympic gold medalists Jamie Anderson, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Ayumu Hirano, and Sage Kotsenburg throwing down their best tricks at Crans Montana resort in Switzerland.
Fans can now tune into YouTube to watch the action-packed "Monster Energy Hellweek – After Movie" here. Set to the tunes of "Hallowed Be Thy Name" by Iron Maiden and "Rose Tattoo" by Dropkick Murphys, the edit packs tons of team spirit and motivation to go shred.
The new video was filmed over the course of one epic week from April 25 to May 1 at legendary Crans Montana resort in Switzerland. As the first team gathering of its kind, Monster Energy Hellweek brought out 29 of the company's snowboard athletes including Jamie Anderson, Sage Kotsenburg, Stale Sandbech, Halldor Helgason, Rene Rinnekangas, Kokomo Murase, Dusty Henricksen and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.
The concept behind Hellweek was simple: Get the team together again after an Olympic year and disruptions due to Covid for a full week of heavy shredding. Ending the snow season in style, Hellweek featured some of the world's best snowboard obstacles in the Swiss mountains, plus a helicopter and on-site tattoo artist.
"After a long season competing at the Olympics, X Games, and Natural Selection it was so awesome to celebrate at Hellweek riding with my Monster teammates," said Monster Energy's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.
Filmed in stunning high-definition video, the new Hellweek video showcases the diverse talent of the Monster Energy snowboard team. While some riders are known for storming podiums at X Games and other big-ticket competitions, the likes of Kotsenburg prefer to excel in the backcountry. During Hellweek, the team enjoyed the rare chance to get together as a unit and send their best tricks in front of the camera.
Aside from pristine freeride obstacles, the team had access to a tattoo parlor, snowboard mini ramp, barbershop, and wakeboarding in a unique recipe for an unforgettable week. The "schedule" also included a BBQ party, shred with the public event and public closing party.
As the highlight of the week, the team also crowned the Men's and Women's MVP with a $15,000 Monster Energy M-Claw diamond necklace as the trophy. When all was said and done, the awards for most valuable player went to Tess Coady (Women) and Ethan Morgan (Men).
"Monster Energy Hellweek – After Movie" was produced by Monster Energy with filming by Gimbal God, Markus Skin, Jeremy Thornborg, Anton Kiiske, Lorenzo Peters, and David Lougedo.
Catch all the action in the brand-new "Monster Energy Hellweek – After Movie", live now on Monster Energy's official YouTube channel here.
For more on Jamie Anderson, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Ayumu Hirano, and Sage Kotsenburg and the Monster Energy Snowboard team, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates and watch hashtag #MonsterHellweek on social media.
