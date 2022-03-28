Monster Energy congratulates Birk Ruud on claiming first place in Men's Freeski Slopestyle at the FIS World Cup season finale in Silvaplana, Switzerland, this weekend.
SILVAPLANA, Switzerland, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Way to end an epic season! Monster Energy congratulates Birk Ruud on claiming first place in Men's Freeski Slopestyle at the FIS World Cup season finale in Silvaplana, Switzerland, this weekend. In the contest sanctioned by the International Ski Federation (FIS), the 21-year-old from Baerum, Norway, took the win as well as the Crystal Globe trophy as the 2021/22 Men's Overall Freeski Park & Pipe champion.
In the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle final, 17-year-old Kokomo Murase from Gifu, Japan, earned the bronze medal. She finished the season with two(!) Crystal Globe trophies as the FIS World Cup Women's Snowboard Slopestyle and Women's Snowboard Park & Pipe champion.
From March 24-27, the world's best freeski and snowboard athletes descended on Switzerland's Corvatsch Resort in Silvaplana. For a decade, the legendary resort in the Swiss mountains has been hosting FIS World Cup events. With a well-designed slopestyle course and excellent weather conditions, Silvaplana provided the perfect backdrop for the season's final showdown.
Here's how the grand FIS World Cup season finale unfolded for team Monster Energy in Switzerland:
Men's Freeski Slopestyle: Monster Energy's Birk Ruud Takes Win and Crystal Globe Trophy
The stakes were high in the Men's Freeski Slopestyle event this weekend. Among the 60 freestyle skiers from across the globe competing at Silvaplana, several had the chance to claim the overall season championship with a win. But when all was said and done, one rider took the top spot and the Crystal Globe trophy: Monster Energy's Birk Ruud from Baerum, Norway.
After already claiming the Olympic gold medal in Men's Ski Big Air at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, 21-year-old Ruud came to Silvaplana as the leader on the Men's Freeski overall World Cup standings, and second place on the Slopestyle rankings. Now all he needed was a perfect run in Saturday's final.
Ruud found his line on the first run with a switch left 450 on the kink rail, rightside cork 900 blunt the quarterpipe, left double 900 safety grab over the hip, switch right double cork 1440 mute, switch left double cork 1620 tail grab, left double bio 1800 mute and left slide to frontside 810 out the rail for 94.5 points and the win.
"This is amazing. It has been a long season, what with everything going on. Olympic Gold, a lot of competitions, and to finish off at the top. Three for three! I rode three Slopestyles this season and won every one of them. I worked hard. When you work hard and smart it pays off! Happy and stoked!" said Monster Energy's Ruud upon taking the win at Silvaplana.
After Saturday's win, Ruud finished at the top of the 2021/2022 Men's Overall Park & Pipe rankings at 386.00 points and took home the coveted Crystal Globe trophy. He also finished in second place on the Slopestyle rankings.
In 2016, Ruud won Freeski Slopestyle Gold at the Winter Youth Olympics at Lillehammer. He claimed the 2020 FIS World Cup Big Air Crystal Globe trophy and also earned Big Air Gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Ruud owns four X Games medals (2 gold, 2 silver).
Monster Energy's Alex Hall from Park City, Utah, finished in 9th place at Silvaplana and ended his season in third place on the 2021/22 Men's Overall Park & Pipe rankings with 273.00 points. In Women's Freeski Slopestyle, 31-year-old Sarah Hoefflin from Switzerland finished in 9th place to end her season in second place in the Women's Freeski Slopestyle rankings.
Women's Snowboard Slopestyle: Monster Energy's Kokomo Murase Scoops Up Bronze Medal, Finishes Season as Double Crystal Globe Trophy Champion
On Sunday, the epic course at Corvatsch Resort hosted the highly anticipated Women's Snowboard Slopestyle final. Monster Energy's Kokomo Murase was the rider to watch after already locking in the Crystal Globe trophy as the Women's Park & Pipe overall champion at the previous FIS World Cup at Spindleruv Mlyn.
Technically, the 17-year-old from Gifu, Japan, only needed to finish in 17th place or better at Silvaplana to also claim the Slopestyle championship. But doing the bare minimum is not Murase's mode of operations – she wanted a podium spot!
In the Slopestyle final, Murase put down a perfect run featuring backside 900 mute grab, switch backside 900 Indy and frontside 1080 melon on the big booter for a score of 87.20 points and third place. And just like that, Murase took home double Crystal Globe trophies as the 2021/22 FIS Women's Snowboard Slopestyle champion (320.00 points) and Women's Snowboard Park & Pipe overall champion (456.00 points).
During the 2021/22 season, Murase also claimed bronze in Women's Snowboard Big Air at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. At age 13, she made history at X Games Norway 2018 as the first girl to land a 1260 double cork in competition and became the youngest Winter X Games athlete ever to win a gold medal.
