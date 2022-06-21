Monster Energy congratulates 28-year-old team rider Jack Moir from Morisset Park, Australia on his third-place finish at the Enduro World Series Round 2 in Petzen-Jamnica
PETZEN-JAMNICA, Slovenia, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Round two of the EWS Petzen-Jamnica mountain bike race is officially in the books! Monster Energy congratulates 28-year-old team rider Jack Moir from Morisset Park, Australia on his third-place finish at the Enduro World Series Round 2 in Petzen-Jamnica. The reigning champion proved he is still a dominant podium threat after returning from shoulder rehab in the off-season and missing second place behind Richie Rude by a close 1.09 second.
Considered one of the most challenging courses of the season, Petzen-Jamnica challenged riders with an intense five-stage course. Stretching almost 25 miles in distance, the natural course features 3,000 feet of descent as the toughest test of the season to date.
Under blue skies and amid scorching heat, the best riders on the circuit took on the Slovenian track lined with roots and tight forest sections that leave little room for error. Known as one of the most precise riders on the circuit, Monster Energy's Moir dropped in as the reigning EWS champion. But still recovering from shoulder surgery in the off-season, the decorated racer faced an extra challenge.
When the dust settled, Moir finished the race with a total time of 0:38:11.92 in third place with Canada's Jesse Melamed claiming the win. In the Pro Stage, Moir finished in second place with a 13:12.270 stage time for a strong overall finish in his first race after recovery.
"It's been a tough off season and first race, so I'm happy to be back on the podium. Still a little rusty and lacking that race fitness, so hopefully I can keep making improvements all year," said Monster Energy's Moir on taking third place at EWS Round 2.
What's next on the EWS? Stay tuned as the series heads to EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino in the Italian Dolomites for Round 3, as the EWS racers report back to action next week.
