MARIBOR, Slovenia, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Flying Frenchman can't be stopped! Monster Energy congratulates Loris Vergier on taking first place in the Elite Men division at the European Downhill Championships in Maribor, Slovenia, this weekend. On the demanding downhill course, the 25-year-old from Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, claimed the title with a time of 2:56.67 in a tight and action-packed race.
Vergier was joined on the podium by his Monster Energy teammate, 29-year-old Danny Hart from Redcar, United Kingdom, in third place with a total time of 2:58.62. In the Elite Women division, Monster Energy team rider and 2020 UCI Downhill World Cup Champion Camille Balanche claimed a podium spot: the 31-year-old from La Chaux-de-Fond, Switzerland took fourth place with a 3:35.08 finish time.
The eyes of the mountain bike racing world were on Maribor, Slovenia, this weekend. Measuring 2.5 kilometers in length and peppered with challenging roots and rocks sections, the iconic racetrack in the heart of the Pohorje Hills proved the perfect setting for the European Downhill Championships. Especially after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the European elite of men's and women's DH returned to crown their champions.
This year was Vergier's time to shine. Known for his fast and gravity-defying riding style, Vergier came to Maribor fresh off winning the legendary Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill race in June.
When all was said and done, Vergier earned the title of European Downhill Champion in Maribor with a time of 2:56.67, a mere 0.43 seconds ahead of silver medalist Benoit Coulanges.
"It was a great race. A couple fast guys, and I managed to grab the win – so I was really happy. I had fun riding my bike fast," said Vergier upon winning the European DH Championships in Slovenia.
This weekend's win continues Vergier's strong track record at Maribor. The Frenchman already took two World Cup wins in October 2020 on the twisty, technical course that will host the UCI World Cup this coming weekend.
"I wanted to do a couple more races this year just to get used to racing, and to get more comfy riding the bike at a higher pace. And obviously to get ready for the World Cup because it's similar ground," said Vergier.
Also earning a podium spot in Maribor this weekend, Hart took on the challenging track with confidence and a willingness to take risks. It paid off: The downhill expert from Northern England blazed through the finish line with a total time of 2:58.62.
Known for his no-holds-barred riding style, Hart is an icon of pro MTB downhill racing. He has claimed first place in the 2011 and 2016 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.
One more thing: The Elite Women division also saw a Monster Energy rider finish in a podium spot. Camille Balanche took fourth place with a 3:35.08 finish time. A recent addition to the Monster Energy roster, the 31-year-old from La Chaux-de-Fond, Switzerland, is the 2020 UCI Downhill World Cup Champion and recently took third place in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Downhill Race in Les Gets, France.
Download photos for editorial use.
Riders will resume the 2021 Mercedes Benz UCI World Cup racing season in Maribor, Slovenia from August 14-15, 2021. Will Vergier continue his winning streak in Maribor? Stay tuned until next weekend! Afterwards, the action will commence in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, from September 4-5, 2021, before the World Cup finals in Snowshoe, United States. Stay tuned!
For more on Loris Vergier, Danny Hart, Camille Balanche and our team of mountain bike athletes, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates from the 2021 MTB season.
###
About Monster Energy
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.
Media Contact
Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, Kim.dresser@indieagency.com
SOURCE Indie Agency, Inc.