STEAMBOAT, Colo., Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Witness history in the making! Monster Energy congratulates Su Yiming on taking first place in Men's Snowboard Big Air at the Steamboat 2021 Visa Big Air Presented by Toyota this weekend. In the official FIS World Cup event at Steamboat Resort, Colorado, the 17-year-old from Jilin, China, rose to the top of an elite international field and made history as the first Chinese rider to ever win an FIS Snowboard World Cup competition.
In the highly competitive Women's Snowboard Big Air contest, Monster Energy's Annika Morgan took home a strong third-place finish. Battling a field of elite riders and less than perfect snow conditions, the 19-year-old from Mittenwald, Germany earned her first podium spot in Saturday's final. Morgan also became the first German rider to claim a top-three finish at an FIS Snowboard World Cup event.
The Steamboat 2021 Visa Big Air competition was contested from December 3-4, 2021, at the famous resort in Colorado. Sanctioned as an official World Cup by the International Ski Federation (FIS), the competition attracted 200 snowboard and freeski athletes from 33 nations. The stakes were high as Steamboat marked the last Snowboarding Big Air qualifier event before the discipline will make its second Olympic appearance at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, while Freeski Big Air will make its Olympic debut.
The weekend's Big Air competitions took place at the Park Smalley Freestyle Complex on a 60-feet jump in front of limited spectators. The event was broadcast live on Peacock, with a rebroadcast on NBCSN.
The Men's Snowboard Big Air final commenced on Saturday amid blue skis and a perfectly prepped snow jump. The ten riders in the final hailed from China, Austria, Canada, Norway, Japan, France, and the Netherlands. With only three jump attempts to build an overall score composed of the best two jumps, there was little margin for error.
At a mere 17 years of age, Monster Energy's Yiming came in as a rookie in an elite field including several Olympic medalists. Undeterred by the competition, the prodigy qualified into Saturday's final in first place. Maintaining his momentum, Yiming proceeded to put his signature blend of progressive aerials executed with stylish contortions on full display.
On his first run, Yiming put down a fast-spinning backside triple cork 1800 Indy, a full five rotations in the air, for 85.00 points. He then followed up by stomping a frontside 1800 tail grab that had the crowd on its feet. The over-rotated move earned 70.25 points for a total score of 155.25 points and the win. And just like that, Yiming became the first rider ever to land 1800 aerials two ways – frontside and backside – in FIS competition.
"It feels incredible! I still cannot believe this just happened. I'm really hyped to ride with all the boys, they killed it. And even the jump was so nice," said Monster Energy's Yiming upon winning Men's Snowboard Big Air in Colorado. "This feels incredible cause when I started snowboarding, I was always watching these people. I have so much respect for them. They make me want more and more. I'm hyped to ride with them."
With Saturday's victory, Yiming made history as the very first Chinese snowboarder to claim a win and a podium spot at an FIS Snowboard World Cup event in any discipline; Big Air and Slopestyle. The win earned the rookie 1000 points on FIS World Cup season rankings and qualification into Olympic snowboarding competition on his home soil at Beijing 2022 in February.
Yiming first became sponsored by a global snowboard band at the age of 7. Despite his young age, he has emerged as a top competitor on the Big Air and Slopestyle circuit. In 2014, he appeared as an actor in the action movie "The Taking of Tiger Mountain". The prodigy is making a name for himself by mastering next-level technical aerials like Cab 1800s while also boasting classic grabs and contorted airs in his bag of tricks. Make sure and keep an eye on Yiming!
Also earning a podium spot at Steamboat, 19-year-old Annika Morgan from Mittenwald, Germany showed her nerves and skateboard-inspired tricks in the final. After striking out on her first attempt, Morgan nailed a stylish Cab double underflip 900 on her second run for 65.50 points. With everything riding on her third and final trick, she followed up with a flat-spinning backside 1080 melon for 66.75 points.
On the strength of 132.25 points overall, the German national team member earned third place at Steamboat. She had already qualified into the Olympics by taking sixth place at the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup season opener in Chur, Switzerland, in October.
Saturday's third-place finish marks the first World Cup podium in Morgan's career. She also became the first German rider to podium at an FIS Snowboard World Cup contest. The younger sister of pro snowboarder Ethan Morgan barged into the international spotlight as an all-round talent with skills in Big Air and Slopestyle disciplines. She claimed the Snowboard Slopestyle win on the 2019 World Rookie Tour. Last year, Morgan earned Big Air silver in the 2020 Youth Olympic Games and will represent Germany in the Beijing Olympics in 2022.
For more on Su Yiming, Annika Morgan and the Monster Energy snow sports team, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates as the snow season continues.
###
About Monster Energy
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.
Media Contact
Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, kim.dresser@indiepragency.com
SOURCE Monster Energy