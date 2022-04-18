Monster Energy is proud to welcome California hip-hop phenomenon Yung Pinch, full name Blake Sandoval, on Episode 29 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny.
Released today across Monster Energy's social media channels, the new one-hour episode sits down with the 24-year-old hip-hop phenomenon from Huntington Beach, California. Raised with close ties to skateboarding culture, Yung Pinch flaunts a unique lyrical style in hit songs and music videos that have garnered more than 35 million views on YouTube for the genre-defying rapper.
"I am like this white boy from Huntington Beach, right? But I'm not the stereotypical type. Even the fact that I rap and used to dance and did a bunch of things that most people where I'm from wouldn't have felt comfortable doing," said Yung Pinch on the new episode of UNLEASHED.
Music fans can now tune in to Episode 29 of UNLEASHED featuring the young hip-hop sensation. Released today, the new podcast recorded at Studio M inside Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California
Born and raised in Huntington Beach, California, Blake Sandoval grew up as a West Coast skate and surf kid with a penchant for doing things his own way. His musical style as hip-hop artist Yung Pinch defies conventions, channeling his Spanish, German, and Russian ethnic background into soul-searching lyrics laced over brooding instrumentals. Breakout songs such 'My Time' and 'Bring Me Down' as well as 2016's album 714EVER put Yung Pinch on the map. The young rapper has since toured and played with marquee artists like Migos, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, and Post Malone and recently released the '4EVER Heartbroke' EP to critical acclaim.
Learn what inspired Yung Pinch on his unique musical journey in conversation with the two UNLEASHED podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass.
Life forced Blake Sandoval to become independent at a young age. Adopted by his grandparents at age 1, he grew up without his parents, who struggled with addiction and incarceration. At 11, Pinch lost his grandfather as his caretaker and best friend: "That definitely shaped me into who I am today. Because it was just me and my grandma. At that age, I started trying to be the man of the house," the rapper said on the episode.
Ultimately, music emerged as an outlet to channel his experiences. Asked about what makes his sound stand out, Pinch said: "Me incorporating what I've been through as a kid. Which also wasn't normal childhood for someone else that grew up in Huntington Beach." While many of his classmates had "cookie cutter" lives and stability, Pinch's upbringing made him seek out other kids on the fringes. "Growing up I gravitated toward kids that were a bit more like me. That shaped who I am by the time I did start making music."
In high school, Pinch began working on songs with Brandan 'Matics' Maddox and uploading music to SoundCloud. Aside from his personal struggles, he also began incorporating the SoCal board sports culture in which he was raised as a skater and surfer. "The skateboarding and snowboarding, the action sports culture, was constant when I grew up. The culture I grew up around in Orange County, I try to incorporate that. All that is authentic to myself and the rap side and the music side," said Yung Pinch.
As it turned out, the unique mixture resonated with a large audience. Here was a rapper from Huntington Beach, an area more known for punk rock bands like The Offspring and Sublime, spilling his heart into heady rap songs. Yung Pinch's single "Rock with Us" achieved over one million plays. Follow-ups like "My Time", "Bring Me Down" and "I care" resulted in more than 3 million views and established Yung Pinch's unique artistic persona: "Most of the people who make the kind of music that I make, aren't skating, surfing, snowboarding. They don't even have that actual authentic background. So incorporating that into my music is how I made my lane and established myself."
At age 19, rap superstar Post Malone asked Yung Pinch to perform on his tour. The rest is history: In 2018, Pinch headlined his first own solo tour with 48 stops across the United States. "Sold out every single day. I love touring. I appreciate it now that I'm older." His 2019 album, 'Washed Ashore' put rocket boots on his fame and solidified his voice in the rap scene. Then the pandemic hit. "I had to shake off the thought of me never touring again. Or me never being an artist again. Because the whole world shut down. It was so scary. Those in-person fan interactions remind you, that's what's really most worth it," said Yung Pinch.
Recently, Yung Pinch has been back on the road: "Doing my thing again!" The artist just released the final chapter of his '4EVER Heartbroke' project. "You don't always have to be heartbroke. You can find love and just grow." He's also releasing an avalanche of new music in his Forever Fridays series, dropping one song per week for ten weeks in his unique style.
"If you want to be an artist, the media is going to tell you to be like any other artist. Dress like everyone else. Talk about what they're talking about. Nobody is being authentic to their selves. And that is authentic to me and my story," said Yung Pinch on UNLEASHED, adding: "All the life experiences I went through, they made me who I am. I wouldn't take any of that back!"
Want to hear the whole story? Visit the landing page to access Episode 29 of the UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast featuring Monster Energy musical artist Yung Pinch.
Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.
The UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.
For more on Yung Pinch and Monster Energy's musical artists
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent.
