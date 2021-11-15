CORONA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get inside the mind of one of the world's most groundbreaking snowboarders! Monster Energy is proud to welcome urban snowboard pioneer Zak Hale on Episode 18 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny.
Released today across Monster Energy's social media channels, this latest one-hour episode interviews the 28-year-old from Big Bear, California, who turned his back on a conventional pro career and pushed the boundaries of snowboarding on stairs, handrails, and all kinds of city architecture.
"I love snowboarding and being able to travel the world and do what I love. If you respect that and enjoy it, you're not going to get burned out. There are times when I realize, I've been doing this for 15 years. But then I take a step back and know I'm so fortunate to still get paid to do this when I'm 28 years old," said Hale on the UNLEASHED episode.
Fans can now listen to Hale's unique action sports journey and learn what it takes to maintain a lasting career at the top. Released today, the new podcast featuring Hale is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.
Hale was already sponsored by Monster Energy at the age of nine. Today, this makes him one of the two longest-tenured Monster snowboarders on the entire team. His list of accomplishments includes milestones such as an X Games silver medal (2020), countless rail contest wins, and a hefty portfolio of never-been-done moves on urban obstacles.
Tune in for a must-listen episode for all snowboard fans! Speaking to the two UNLEASHED podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass, Hale digs deep into his storied career and lifts the curtain on untold episodes from his life as a world traveler.
Hale shares a long history in the snowboard scene with The Dingo and Danny Kass. They met in the early 2000s when Hale was competing – and turning heads – as a talented young rider in 'rail jam' competitions, focused on snowboard tricks down handrails. "I was probably eleven or twelve years old when I met both of you guys," said Hale on UNLEASHED, admitting to being star-struck upon first meeting two-time Olympic medalist Kass.
Growing up in Big Bear, Hale cut his teeth as a young grommet in the epicenter of freestyle snowboarding at the time, Southern California's legendary Bear Mountain. The popular resort was a stomping ground for the world's most progressive snowboarders. Hale absorbed the latest tricks – as well as the importance of style – at an early age: "That's where everyone would go. They did all those contests there, and we were just the small kids that went to every event and just hung around. We started this group called the Midget Mafia, it was a bunch of nine-year-old kids running around in XL hoodies and baggie pants. It was pretty insane my mom let me leave the house dressed like that!" said Monster Energy's Hale on UNLEASHED.
It was at Big Bear that Hale cultivated his street-influenced approach to snowboarding. He built his technical skills on the many handrails and park features that stretch the entire mountainside at Big Bear. "It's different than any other ski resort. I think it's so good for snowboarding because everyone is so stoked on snowboarding down there," said Hale about the iconic snow park.
Hale's progression escalated when he joined the prestigious Burton Snowboards team and worked with pro snowboarder Jeremy Jones as his mentor. "I think for my career it was such a good first step to learn the ins and outs of what needs to happen in a successful snowboard career. So, I was very fortunate to have that," said Hale on UNLEASHED.
Over the next years, Hale built a successful run as a paid professional that is ongoing. Asked about the secret to never 'burning out' on snowboarding after such a long time, Hale offered: "It is a long time and kids get burned out because that's all they know their entire life… snowboarding, snowboarding, snowboarding! If you don't love it, you're going to get burned out. I always try to keep a good head on my shoulders. And I love snowboarding."
Hale also had to deal with bumps in his career, including the loss of a major sponsor. But he successfully rebuilt his reputation as a relevant professional rider and driver of the sport's progression. "Those setbacks in your life are what build you as a person. That's how you build character," said Hale, who also credits continued support from Monster Energy for successfully bouncing back into the spotlight.
Confirmation of his relevance came in 2020 when Hale and filmer/editor Justin Meyer's brought home the X Games silver medal in Real Snow 2020, the all-urban, all-video snowboarding contest hosted by ESPN's World of X Games. "This was an opportunity to lay it all out. Whenever I do something, I put my mind towards it. Like, I'm gonna do this and I'm gonna give it everything. Because if you're not fully in it, with your mindset, you're not fully gonna give it your all. So, I tried my best and got rewarded. And I was so hyped," said Hale on UNLEASHED.
But there's more! Learn about the intense labor that goes into a snowboard video part and the mental focus required to perform at a boundary-pushing level. Hear the former child snowboard star tell it in his own words! Visit the landing page to access Episode 18 of the UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast featuring Zak Hale.
Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.
Download photos for editorial use.
The UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.
For more on Zak Hale and our team of snowboard athletes visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive content and athlete features.
###
About Monster Energy
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.
Media Contact
Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, kim.dresser@indiepragency.com
SOURCE Monster Energy