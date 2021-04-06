CORONA, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talk about a heavy-hitting episode! Monster Energy is proud to announce Episode 3 of the bi-weekly podcast Unleashed with The Dingo and Danny on major platforms today. This latest one-hour installment of the alternative sports podcast gets up close and personal with UFC Fighter Jessica-Rose Clark from Cairns, Australia.
"I've always been very self-motivated. I like to compete, and I like to hurt people. I don't like to lose!" said Clark about her drive to succeed.
In the exclusive interview with the two podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass, the 33-year-old fighter speaks candidly about the role of women in the world of MMA fighting.
"MMA for women has been around for a long time, but it hasn't been publicized," said the professional bantamweight division fighter, adding: "Women had to fight in bars, women had to fight in these underground shows. We didn't get the opportunities that we get now!"
Overall, Clark believes that female MMA fighters not only receive more spotlight, but also rise to the challenge. "I see more and more women being willing to put their personalities out there, to create a character, try to be entertaining in all facets. Not just be known for being a good fighter."
The Muay Thai kickboxing expert who ranks as a top competitor in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) also shares her personal history. Milestones include early fights supported by her grandparents, rising to the top of Australia's national MMA leagues before relocating to the United States as a permanent fixture in women's MMA fighting.
Filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California, the podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of snowboard icon Danny Kass and Monster Energy brand personality The Dingo. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and possess the interview skills to find common ground with any guest.
As the third guest on the Unleashed with The Dingo and Danny Podcast, Jessica-Rose Clark shares a unique perspective on the high-profile world of MMA fighting. No stranger to challenges, Clark moved out of her home at age 16 and charted her own course in combat sports. Since making her debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2017, Clark has faced some of the toughest fighters on the circuit and had to overcome multiple injuries. Clark is currently preparing to return to competition in mid-2021 after knee surgery.
Expect real talk from a tough fighter who's seen it all. Speaking on what differentiates MMA fighting from other fields, Clark said: "Mentally and emotionally it's such a tough industry to be in. Especially because in a lot of other solo sports – it's just you. But in my sport, someone is actively trying to hurt me every single day!" Asked whether she has ever broken any bones fighting, Clark responded: "I've broken other people's bones. I haven't broken my own bones."
The Unleashed with The Dingo and Danny Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.
