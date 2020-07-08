HERSHEY, Pa., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Reese's Franken-Cups, KIT KAT® Witch's Brew, Hershey's Kisses Vampire chocolates and Hershey's Cookies 'N' Crème Fangs. Hershey incorporated new features and flavors into their beloved Halloween treats this year, including electrifying green crème into Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, crunchy, marshmallow-y concoctions into KIT KATs®, boo-inspiring, drippy, red strawberry-flavored crème into Hershey's Kisses, and a fang-tacular shape to Hershey's Cookies 'N' Crème to perfect the spookiest selfie.
"Halloween isn't complete without a Reese's, KIT KAT® or Hershey's candy bar, but this year we have something brewing that will take the season to the next level," said Eric Bowers, senior manager, Halloween season. "We have four new treats that put a spooky spin on our classics. Between our Reese's Franken-Cups, KIT KAT® Witch's Brew, Hershey's Kisses Vampire chocolates, and Hershey's Cookies 'N' Crème Fangs, we have something for all our Halloween fans this year."
Get ready to fill up your candy bag (or cauldron) and celebrate the season!
Fang-tastic new treats:
- Reese's Franken-Cups (SRP: $3.89)
- Its Electrifying!! The iconic Reese's brand has been transformed into a spooky green sensation for Halloween 2020! The new Reese's Franken-Cups feature the iconic milk chocolate and peanut butter center you love but are now paired with a franken-green crème. They are available in snack, standard and king-size bars.
- KIT KAT® Witch's Brew (SRP: $3.89)
- Brewing Up Some Sweets…The witches have cooked up some magic with the latest KIT KAT® innovation: Witch's Brew! Loaded with marshmallow flavor, theses iconic KIT KAT® wafers feature a tasty green crème for an eerily fantastic flavor experience.
- Hershey's Kisses Vampire chocolates (SRP: $3.79)
- Wait 'Til You Sink Your Teeth In! The new Vampire Hershey's Kisses chocolates are the perfect, spine tingling combination of Hershey's milk chocolate and bright red, strawberry-flavored crème. It is worth coming out into daylight for these Kisses.
- Hershey's Cookies 'N' Crème Fangs (SRP: $3.89)
- New Dish Gives You Fangs! Hershey's Cookies 'N' Crème Fangs are the snack-size sensation of the season, each featuring a fang-tastic vampire look for some additional flare. Each pip will have its own fang display, perfect for a scary Halloween selfie - just sharpen your fangs & flash!
All new Hershey products will be available in stores nationwide for a limited time only, so be sure to get them while you can!
Not to worry, Hershey will be bringing back many fan-favorites for the season including Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, KIT KAT® Pumpkin Pie Miniatures, Glow-In-The-Dark Assortment, Hershey's Kisses Monster milk chocolates and more.
For more information on the new Halloween chocolates and all things Hershey brand this Halloween, please visit www.hersheys.com.
About Hershey
Hershey, which celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2019, is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,500 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.
Kit Kat® product is produced by The Hershey Company in the US under license from Société des Produits Nestle S.A. Vevey, Switzerland, Trademark Owners.
For over 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically, and sustainably. Hershey's founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.
To learn more visit: www.thehersheycompany.com
