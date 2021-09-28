NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past few years, winegrowers in the Tuscan region of Montecucco have made a significant effort to increase their commitment to sustainable farming and earth-friendly practices. The hidden gem of the Maremma on the slopes of Monte Amiata has long been a champion of sustainability, an approach that has resulted in a high number of organic estates, many of which have advocated and followed eco-friendly farming practices since their foundation.
To provide a more precise and detailed picture for what was only a word of mouth, the Montecucco Consortium has engaged in extensive research and data collection in recent months to obtain the exact percentage of certified organic Montecucco wines among the producer members, particularly in comparison with the other main Tuscan appellations. The results, updated in July 2021, are exceptional and place the appellation atop the podium for sustainability among Tuscan territories, with 85% of the total production of Montecucco Sangiovese DOCG certified organic, plus 2% of wineries which are currently converting their production toward organic. The comparison with the other Tuscan denominations refers to production data in 2020 gathered by ARTEA (the Tuscany Regional Agency for Agriculture).
"The 'clean' work in the vineyards and in the cellar is in the DNA of this territory," said Giovan Battista Basile, president of the consortium and an organic wine producer. "The results of this survey not only lead us to have an eco-sustainable territory recognition, but also encourage us to do better," said Basile. "Considering the number of companies currently in the process of organic conversion, the goal is to reach 100% organic production in the near future.
Montecucco's territory enjoys some naturally favorable conditions for organic viticulture due to the proximity to the Tyrrhenian Sea, with beneficial dry winds, and to the protection of Monte Amiata. However, its example of sustainability does not only include organic production, but also respecting the integrity of the territory, cultivating biodiversity, committing to carrying on agronomic practices in harmony with the environment, and the constant quest for improvement and innovation, with numerous studies and research conducted over the years.
"My own commitment as a winemaker", continued Basile, "starts with good agronomic practices, such as the use of natural and organic products to promote a greater hardiness of the vines. Fertilizing with algae from the Atlantic coast of Canada that has beneficial properties is one example. In the cellar I use a photovoltaic system and green building."
Montecucco wineries are also at the forefront in the promotion of innovative studies and research projects in the field of environmental sustainability, carried out with important institutes and university centers. Worth mentioning among them are the Organic Wine Program (University of Florence), aimed at improving green practices through technological solutions, using the criteria of precision agriculture; another is Biopass, a project carried out by the Montecucco estate Tenuta L'Impostino in collaboration with the SATA Agronomic Group, the University of Milan and the Edmund Mach Foundation of S. Michele all'Adige; it is aimed at analyzing biodiversity and vitality in soils, along with the organic substances they contain.
Founded in 2000 and representing 68 wine producers, the Montecucco Consortium is committed to the stewardship, protection and promotion of the Montecucco wine denomination. The consortium ensures high quality through a set of formal production guidelines for the entire winemaking process, from cultivation to bottling, including a strict traceability system that allows consumers to know the origin of the wine purchased. The consortium's ability to provide day-in and day-out support to local growers, assist in brand promotion and focus on the quality of the end product have earned the organization the trust of numerous leading estates and helped attract some of Italy's most renowned producers.
