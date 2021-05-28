PLANO, Texas, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the 86-unit "better burger" franchise, is kicking off National Hamburger Day with its BOGO Burger Weekend, Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31.
Redeemable on the MOOYAH Rewards App only, the BOGO Burger Weekend allows Guests to purchase any burger plus an order of sharable hand cut or sweet potato fries and receive a free burger of equal or lesser value. Guests who prefer delivery can utilize that option on the Rewards App for only $1.99 during BOGO Burger Weekend. Even better, Guests who sign up for the app will get the offer added to their rewards account to redeem immediately.
"What better way to kick off summer than with a weekend of giving back to our biggest fans," said VP of Brand Natalie Anderson Liu. "Whether a longtime loyalty Rewards App member or a new Guest, we look forward to serving everyone with a special discount through our app to celebrate National Hamburger Day and as Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start of summer."
At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.
MOOYAH's hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention — and a little magic — transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey's chocolate to Reese's, Oreo and more.
ABOUT MOOYAH BURGERS FRIES & SHAKES
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey's chocolate, Reese's, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list and #41 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine's annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.
