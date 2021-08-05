PLANO, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is no better testament to a brand's strength than the validation of its Franchise Owners, and MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the 87-unit "better burger" franchise, has no shortage of that. The quick service restaurant brand is heading into the second half of 2021 having already expanded with four Franchise Owners this year.
This momentum is setting the brand up for a strong Q3 and Q4. MOOYAH's geographic expansion, a recent drive-thru announcement and restaurant redesign are all encouraging signs of the brand's growth, and Franchise Owners are eagerly getting in on the action. MOOYAH currently has more than 25 pending deals in the pipeline, putting it on track to exceed its franchise sales goals this year.
"We are very proud of our growth so far this year, especially after the challenges of 2020," said Mike Sebazco, MOOYAH's Vice President of Operations and Development. "Our pipeline is stronger than ever, and we're really looking forward to the second half of the year when we'll be introducing our new drive-thru concept, expanding into new markets and continuing to take steps to improve the Guest experience."
How MOOYAH Continues To Innovate Its QSR Design
MOOYAH continues to excite current Franchise Owners and attract new ones with its innovative approach to the quick service restaurant industry. In an effort to provide Guests with more accessibility to MOOYAH's made-to-order burgers, fries and shakes, the brand plans to launch its first drive-thru location later this year, a year earlier than planned.
MOOYAH has worked diligently over the past 18 months to reduce Guest wait time by improving Team Member scheduling and using better technology and cooking equipment. By introducing drive-thrus, the brand hopes to meet Guest demand for convenience, speed and quality service.
The drive-thru announcement earlier this year came on the heels of MOOYAH's restaurant redesign, a more modern concept that launched at 13 locations nationwide. The facelift includes improved dining and seating arrangements, third-party and to-go pickup areas, digital menu boards and more. MOOYAH is now offering the updated layout to new Franchise Owners and is on track to reimage 95% of its existing locations by the end of 2024.
It's this type of innovation that keeps MOOYAH at the forefront of the very competitive Fast Casual industry.
"It's up to us at the corporate level to give our Franchise Owners every possible advantage," said Natalie Anderson Liu, MOOYAH's Vice President of Brand. "When we can work together with them to innovate, test and implement new concepts like the drive-thru, they see a better return on investment, and Guests experience an improved MOOYAH. Everybody wins."
MOOYAH Has Its Sights Set on Expansion in 2021 and Beyond
MOOYAH has been growing rapidly nationwide and shows no signs of slowing down. Most recently, the brand opened locations in Upland, California; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sacramento, California; Winter Park, Florida; Colleyville and Abilene, Texas, which demonstrates the franchise's wide-reaching appeal. Also in 2020, MOOYAH opened its Times Square location in New York City, a huge accomplishment for the Plano, Texas-based company.
MOOYAH has immediate development plans throughout the states of Ohio, Kentucky, California and Arizona, but also wants to grow in key markets such as Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Tampa, Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, Orlando and Richmond.
"For us, it's all about finding the right markets with the right target audiences that will take the MOOYAH brand to the next level," said Sebazco. "The support and love that we show to our Franchise Owners and Guests today will set us up for success tomorrow as the MOOYAH name continues to grow and become a true leader in the Fast Casual space."
ABOUT MOOYAH BURGERS FRIES & SHAKES
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey's chocolate, Reese's, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list and #41 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine's annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.
