PLANO, Texas, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the fast-casual better-burger franchise with 86 locations across the country, is inviting new and loyal fans alike to try as many of their "secret menu" favorites from the Burger Hall of 'Dang!'®. From April 26 through May 23, MOOYAH Guests can enjoy all of the 12 popular menu items by ordering on their Rewards App, at order.mooyah.com or ask for them by name in restaurants.
"The Burger Hall of 'Dang!' is the lineup of our most fun burgers," said Natalie Anderson Liu, MOOYAH's VP of Brand. "Normally this secret menu is only available online, but for four weeks we're going to reveal them to everyone before they're hidden again and offered online only. We are also challenging Guests to earn a free burger by eating at least 8 of the 12 Burger Hall of 'Dang!' recipes, like my personal favorite The Indulgent BBQ."
Guests can get all of these delicious Burger Hall of 'Dang!'® items by ordering through any of MOOYAH's platforms — to-go, dine-in, the MOOYAH Rewards App and online. Items range from $6.49 to $12.57, and loyalty members who order eight different items from the Burger Hall of 'Dang!'® from April 26 through May 23 will receive their ninth Burger Hall of 'Dang!'® item free; to be redeemed by June 30, 2021.
The full Burger Hall of 'Dang!'® menu is below:
- The Indulgent BBQ: Half pound of fresh, never-frozen Certified Angus Beef®, Pepper Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fried Onion Strings, Mayo, BBQ, Potato Bun
- The Hamburdog: Quarter pound of fresh, never-frozen Certified Angus Beef® topped with an All-Beef Hot Dog, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Fried Onion Strings, Heinz® Ketchup, Potato Bun
- The A-Wonderful: Half pound of fresh, never-frozen Certified Angus Beef®, American Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, A.1.® Sauce, Potato Bun
- The Well D'Onion: Quarter pound of fresh, never-frozen Certified Angus Beef®, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Onions, Grilled Onions, Fried Onion Strings, Lettuce, Spicy Ranch, Potato Bun
- The Ranch Hand: Quarter pound of fresh, never-frozen Certified Angus Beef®, Bacon, Tomato, Ranch, Potato Bun
- The Diablo Dog: All-Beef Hot Dog, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cholula, Mayo
- The Full Count: All-Beef Hot Dog, Bacon, American Cheese, Diced Onions, Relish, Heinz® Ketchup, Mustard
- The Lean Green: All Natural Lean Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Fresh Avocado, BBQ Sauce
- The Wing It On*: All Natural Lean Turkey, Buffalo, Ranch, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Pickles, Tomato, Potato Bun
- The Tur-Cali Club: All Natural Lean Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Ranch, Multigrain Wheat Bun
- The Meatless Beast: Vegan Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, MOOYAH Sauce, Potato Bun
- The Farmer's Favorite: Vegan Patty, Iceburger, Swiss Cheese, Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Spicy Ranch
*The Wing It On is available at participating locations.
ABOUT MOOYAH BURGERS FRIES & SHAKES
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey's chocolate, Reese's, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine's annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.
