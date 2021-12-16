DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, "better burger" chain, is expanding in its home market of Dallas-Fort Worth with a new location in Wylie. The restaurant, opening December 16, will be located at 3100 FM 544. The Wylie opening marks the third MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurant for the Agape Management Company. The location's Franchise Owners, Sean McCullough, Greg Stevens and Ted Beaman, plan to own a total of 10 locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
"We know and love MOOYAH as Guests, but we also want to be engaged in our communities as great representatives for the brand," said Beaman. "We're thrilled to be opening in Wylie, which is just a fantastic market for everything MOOYAH has to offer. MOOYAH is a very high-quality brand that's growing at a tremendous rate, and now is the right time to get in on the action. This is a great opportunity to build on the brand's Dallas-Fort Worth footprint and take growth in the area to the next level."
Longtime friends and seasoned food and beverage executives, McCullough, Stevens and Beaman formed Agape Management Company to implement their management philosophy of "Lead With Love" in promising growth brands and select turnaround opportunities within the restaurant and entertainment sectors. The trio is looking forward to bringing MOOYAH's delicious offerings to Wylie, but that's not all. Agape plans to partner with the local community by creating 250 new jobs across DFW and get involved in local events that raise funds for community initiatives like local PTAs, food pantries and family assistance services. Aside from bringing a new standard of burger to Wylie, MOOYAH will have a significant positive impact on the community.
"We're looking forward to continuing to grow our presence in Texas with the Agape group as strong multi-unit Franchise Partners in our MOOYAH family," said Mike Sebazco, MOOYAH Executive Vice President of Operations. "I'm confident that the team's passion for the brand will make their locations staples in communities across Dallas-Fort Worth."
The trio had been looking for brands and businesses that could utilize their expertise, and after they came to know the MOOYAH Leadership Team and high-quality products, they quickly recognized an opportunity to jumpstart their growth. They admired the brand's commitment to the Guests and Team Members and decided it was a great fit for their background.
The new location features the brand's new prototype, showcasing new dining zones and seating arrangements, purposeful third-party and to-go shelving, a closed kitchen, digital menu boards and a new logo.
At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.
MOOYAH's hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey's chocolate to Reese's, Oreo and more.
For more information on the growing brand, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page, and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.
For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com.
ABOUT MOOYAH BURGERS FRIES & SHAKES
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey's chocolate, Reese's, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, #41 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, and its Leadership Team was recognized by the Dallas Business Journal as 2021's Most Inspiring Leaders. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine's annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.
Media Contact
Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, lturner@hellomainland.com
SOURCE MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes