SACRAMENTO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, "better burger" restaurant franchise, is opening its second Sacramento metropolitan area location with its Franchise Partner Mo Sina. The restaurant is located at 8251 Bruceville Road, Suite 150 and will open on May 24th.
"I first chose to own a MOOYAH because I fell in love with the product," said Sina. "I love the food we serve here. It's high quality. We use Certified Angus Beef® and Idaho potatoes for our freshly made fries."
Sina is no stranger to the food and beverage scene, in fact he's worked in the industry for the last 29 years. And after mastering restaurant operations in a series of management roles, he decided it was time to open his own restaurant. Once experiencing success and his first MOOYAH location becoming a staple in Rocklin, Sina wanted to expand his franchise presence in Sacramento.
"We are looking forward to watching Mo continue his success as he expands to become a multi-unit Franchise Owner," said MOOYAH's VP of Operations, Mike Sebazco. "He is a strong addition to our franchise system and has done a great job running the Rocklin location he took over. His years of experience and determined attitude combined with his love for our brand make him the ideal person to expand our brand throughout the Sacramento area."
Last year, MOOYAH opened its first restaurant featuring the new prototype that showcases new dining zones and seating arrangements, purposeful third-party and to-go shelving, a closed kitchen, digital menu boards, and a new logo. The Strawberry Creek restaurant will be one of the first 15 locations nationally to be designed with the updated look.
At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.
MOOYAH's hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from seven flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey's chocolate to Reese's, Oreo and more.
ABOUT MOOYAH BURGERS FRIES & SHAKES MOOYAH
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey's chocolate, Reese's, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine's annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.
Media Contact
Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, lturner@hellomainland.com
SOURCE MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes