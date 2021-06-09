ORLANDO, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, "better burger" franchise brand with 87 locations, is gearing up to open its fifth location in the Sunshine State. The Winter Park opening marks the second MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurant for Tareq Qarman, who has spent the last 16 years in the foodservice industry, and opened his first MOOYAH in Orlando at the start of the pandemic a little over a year ago. Opening on June 9, 2021, the restaurant will be located at 1040 Orlando Ave, Winter Park, Fla.
Qarman's first job out of high school was cashiering for the Golden Corral located in Orlando's Hollywood Plaza. There, he was quickly promoted from cashier to assistant manager, eventually becoming an associate manager, and going on to work for the company for a total of 16 years.
Qarman then began looking for a franchise opportunity that would allow him to utilize what he'd learned. He ended up landing on Ben & Jerry's and eventually developed five locations. As he looked to diversify his franchising portfolio, he opened a MOOYAH restaurant, the largest location in the system, on International Drive—the very same street where the Golden Corral he had worked is located.
"I first came across MOOYAH's Instagram and was drawn to the fresh aesthetic. After realizing burgers are a staple for many families, I decided it was finally time to branch out from dessert and tap into my prior foodservice experience," Qarman said. "Even though last year was one of the most challenging years for restaurants, I was so impressed with the MOOYAH Leadership Team's support. I knew I wanted to continue growing with them, and I am looking forward to opening this new location to bring our high quality food to even more families in the Orlando area."
"We are looking forward to watching Tareq continue his success as he opens a new location quickly after opening his first location," said MOOYAH's VP of Operations, Mike Sebazco. "He has been a strong addition to our franchise system. His years of experience and determined attitude combined with his love for our brand make him the ideal person to expand our brand throughout the Orlando area."
Last year, MOOYAH opened its first restaurant featuring the new prototype that showcases new dining zones and seating arrangements, purposeful third-party and to-go shelving, a closed kitchen, digital menu boards and a new logo. The Winter Park restaurant will be one of the first 15 locations nationally to be designed with the updated look.
At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.
MOOYAH's hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey's chocolate to Reese's, Oreo and more.
For more information on the growing brand, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page, and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.
The Orlando market has the capacity to add an additional 15+ locations in the coming years. For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com.
ABOUT MOOYAH BURGERS FRIES & SHAKES MOOYAH
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey's chocolate, Reese's, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list and #41 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine's annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.
