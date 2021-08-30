PLANO, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the 90-unit "better burger" franchise, has updated its popular rewards program and launched a refreshed app.
The rewards app — featuring a fresh look using the updated MOOYAH logo — allows the burger brand to be nimbler, bringing its digital Guest experience to the next level through its partnership with app provider Punchh and ordering platform Olo.
"With off-premise and to-go being a priority for our Guests now more than ever, we updated our app to feature enhancements that improve those experiences," said Natalie Anderson Liu, MOOYAH's Vice President of Brand. "Our technology partners worked hard to accommodate our special requests and we are very happy with the result. This update addresses suggestions from both our Franchise Partners and Guests so we are confident it will be a hit."
The enhanced app includes a restructure of MOOYAH's rewards program, providing Guests with clearer instructions on how to use their coupons, redeemables and fundraiser codes as well as enhanced banked rewards and opportunities to earn rewards quicker.
Through its current rewards program, MOOYAH Guests must earn 100 points in order to receive a $10 reward. The new rewards program gives Guests $5 rewards after just 50 points.
"Our app is the vehicle for delivering rewards, bonuses and discounts to our Guests. By allowing Guests to earn rewards at literally half the spend as before, we are encouraging them to visit more frequently," said Anderson Liu. "Increasing traffic is key for our Franchise Partners right now so seeing our regulars even more often is going to be great."
MOOYAH rewards members will receive numerous reminders before their points expire — two months, one month and one week prior to expiration — giving them a sense of urgency to use the banked rewards to treat themselves to a burger, fries or shake, gratis.
According to Anderson Liu, the soon-to-follow second phase of this update will allow Guests to order dine-in meals from their phones for contactless payment and allow Guests to pay with MOOYAH gift cards.
At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado, along with pickles, fried onion strings, jalapenos, sautéed mushrooms and an array of sauces that go beyond the standard ketchup and mustard.
MOOYAH's hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from eight flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey's chocolate to Reese's, Oreo and more.
