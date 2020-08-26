More Than 60% of Americans Still Grocery Shop In-Person, Despite Growth in Online Shopping and Grocery Delivery Due to COVID-19

As Americans invest in grocery delivery services more, Instacart has become the new Amazon for online grocery retailers. More than 50% of Americans say they trust Instacart or its partner companies like Costco the most, beating competitors like AmazonFresh (21%) and Peapod (5%), according to a survey of 501 people.