TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc. (MNF), a leading producer of soy products, probiotics and postbiotic ingredients, announced today the launch of Mori-Nu Plus, a new line of plant-based food products dedicated to promoting human health. Built upon Morinaga's 100-plus years of food technology and innovation experience, Mori-Nu Plus is a new brand for MNF, adding to their lines of silken tofu products which have been delighting customers with velvety smooth texture, nutritious value, and shelf-stable convenience since 1985.
As part of the launch of Mori-Nu Plus, Mori-Nu Plus Fortified Tofu is a new product concept that takes tofu beyond its standard nutritional profile and taste experience. Mori-Nu Plus Fortified Tofu is extra creamy and smooth, and serves as a good source of protein, vitamin D, calcium and an efficacious amount of prebiotics and their proprietary postbiotic LAC-Shield™. In addition, Mori-Nu Plus incorporates award-winning aseptic Tetra Pak® packaging, providing the convenience of shelf-stable storage, with a shelf life of up to eight months from production and no refrigeration required until opened.
"We are honored to have served our customers with delicious and wholesome plant-based foods since 1985," said Satoshi Endo, President and CEO of MNF. "Our mission has always remained the same: to facilitate an easy and delicious intake of nutrients while promoting a wholly-nutritious lifestyle backed by evidence-based, scientific facts. We are excited to introduce a new concept of tofu, Mori-Nu Plus Fortified Tofu, which can be adapted to everyday recipes and is made for all healthy-living enthusiasts."
Mori-Nu Plus Fortified Tofu is dairy-free, vegan, verified gluten-free, verified non-GMO, and Kosher DE. Its inception follows MNF's decades of providing nutritious and delicious food products to consumers in Japan, one of the healthiest countries in the world, and most recently, over 30 years of leadership in providing plant-based foods in the United States and beyond. In addition, Mori-Nu Plus Fortified Tofu does not contain any animal ingredients, is vegetarian-friendly, and given its versatility, caters to all taste palates and most diets.
Mori-Nu Plus is a direct-to-consumer, online-only brand. Given Mori-Nu Plus Fortified Tofu's shelf-stable packaging, it can be purchased online and shipped with no refrigeration, a benefit unique to Mori-Nu over all other tofu brands. In addition, for a limited time and while supplies last, consumers can request free samples online by visiting MoriNuPlusFreeSamples.com.
To learn more about Mori-Nu Plus and Mori-Nu Plus Fortified Tofu, visit MoriNuPlus.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Plant life, good life! Mori-Nu Plus has been developed to support a healthy lifestyle with evidence-based, scientific facts. With 'healthy mind, healthy body,' at the forefront, Mori-Nu Plus is dedicated to producing plant-based products that are simple and natural yet pack a serious nutritional boost. Mori-Nu Plus takes plant-based nutrition to the next level using Morinaga Nutritional Food, Inc.'s (MNF's) food technology and innovation experience in MNF's proprietary postbiotic, LAC-Shield™, which was designed to promote human health.
Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc. (MNF) is a producer of soy products, probiotics and postbiotic ingredients for the United States and worldwide. As a leader in nutritional advancement, they have conducted considerable research to develop a premium line of probiotic and postbiotic strains, and other functional ingredients that are highly safe to consume, highly stable, clinically effective and are of high-quality. One proprietary strain MNF has developed is LAC-Shield™, a (pasteurized Lactobacillus paracasei) postbiotic, that serves as a beneficial alternative to live bacteria. MNF is dedicated to providing food products that deliver nutritional content and taste great, driven by passion for innovation and quality.
