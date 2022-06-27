NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moringa Products Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.85 billion. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The moringa products market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., and ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. among others.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Moringa Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Moringa seeds and oil, Moringa leaves and leaf powder, and MFTP) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts".Get Report Snapshot
Market Driver
The growing knowledge of the health advantages of moringa products is one of the major reasons fueling expansion in the moringa product market. The demand for moringa products, such as moringa leaf powder, has increased dramatically during the past ten years. Since more people are becoming aware of the health benefits of moringa, notably in Europe, North America, and South America, there has been an increase in consumer demand for the plant's products. The growing millennial population worldwide is another factor supporting the moringa products market share growth.
Major Moringa Products Market Companies:
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Revenue-generating Deployment Segments
The moringa seeds and oil segment's market share will expand significantly. As demand for moringa products continues to rise across the globe, moringa oil is one of the products that is gaining popularity the fastest. Customers are becoming more aware of the advantages of using moringa products for their health. Additionally, the increase in structured retail establishments selling moringa products has increased its accessibility to customers around the world.
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 57% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for moringa products are India and China. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions.
Over the forecast period, the moringa products market will grow in APAC due to factors such as rising organized retailing outlets in nations like India, Bangladesh, China, the Philippines, and Afghanistan; rising disposable income; growing exports of moringa products to other continents; and rising consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with moringa product consumption.
Moringa Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 2.85 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.50
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 57%
Key consumer countries
India, China, US, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., and ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
