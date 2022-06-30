We are proud to announce that we have formally brought Leon Draper as a financial and developmental Partner of Moseley Family Cellars to aid in and fuel this growth.
NAPA, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moseley Family Cellars is Expanding!
Moseley Family Cellars, an award-winning winery in Redding California, is growing our footprint, our offerings and our reach to customers.
We are proud to announce that we have formally brought Leon Draper of Draper, Draper, Draper & Company as a financial and developmental partner of Moseley Family Cellers to aid in and fuel this growth.
Look for further announcements as we finalize new locations in downtown Redding California and Shasta Lake California, as we open new venues for wine tastings, concerts and luxury dinners, and as we expand our product placement in more fine-dining restaurants. This is boutique at its best!
Since being crushed by Covid (a winemaking term), we have had to downsize our production space, which has been at odds with our vision and mission of bringing people together in community to enjoy wine, food and life.
So we've addressed this by partnering with Leon Draper, who has a well-established track record of helping businesses grow and "right-size" operations. Expect more releases with more details to follow.
"We are growing from strength to strength by partnering with a powerhouse business development leader Leon Draper." Marty Moseley, Founder, Oenology & Winemaker.
Moseley Family Cellars (http://www.moseleyfamilycellars.com) is currently located at 4712 Mountain Lakes Blvd in Redding CA, 96003. Our existing retail tasting room is open Fri-Sun from 2-5pm.
You can purchase our award-winning wines online for shipment to most states, and we proudly serve our wines at the best local restaurants where fine food and wine are the main point.
If you're driving I-5 through Redding, CA, please stop by. Call to make an appointment outside of normal hours. And stay tuned for more exciting news!
For more informations visit the Moseley Family Cellers website at http://www.moseleyfamilycellars.com
For any questions or interview requests, please contact:
MOSELEY FAMILY CELLARS
Headquarters:
4712 Mountain Lakes Blvd
Redding CA 96003
Telephone: 530.229.WINE (9463)
Website: http://www.moseleyfamilycellars.com
Email: local.mfcwines@gmail.com
