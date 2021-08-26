SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the race among culinary brands to create alternative products that rival industry namesakes continues, one direct-to-consumer, mother-daughter cookware startup is poised to come out on top as this week, the duo announced the launch of Basquettes, which is arguably the most versatile and innovative new cooking and grilling tool to hit the market this century.
Basquettes is a revolutionary piece of cookware and grillware designed to air-fry, grill, smoke, roast, rotisserie, dehydrate, crisp and cool. Easily replacing large appliances and multicookers that take up precious counter and cabinet space like air-fryers, dehydrators, rotisserie ovens, indoor grills, grill baskets, smokers and more, Basquettes is comprised of two multi-functional and multi-positional nesting baskets, each of different heights, that feature removable and adjustable tops, plus patent-pending intertwining legs, allowing users to easily stack, flip and cook multiple levels of different foods at the same time, whether on the grill or in the oven. This six-piece set allows the user to mix and match the pieces to achieve endless cooking and grilling possibilities.
"You multi-task, so your cookware should too. It's as simple as that," said Lauren Wilmot, the 28-year-old president of Basquettes. "After my mom and I first saw a bulky air-fryer with a tiny cooking basket, we knew we could create something better. Using friends and family as a focus group to better understand what people needed to carry out their favorite recipes, we took in every piece of feedback and re-designed over and over. Twenty-four prototypes later, and numerous manufacturers telling us 'no' along the way, we've finally developed the "Swiss Army Knife" of cooking and grilling products. Unlike the 'new but not really' fry-pans and single-use gadgets currently on the market, Basquettes is a groundbreaking invention that will truly inspire and reignite the joy of cooking and grilling."
"As versatile as it is innovative, Basquettes empowers you to unleash your culinary creativity," said Elizabeth Wilmot, vice president of Basquettes and Lauren's mother. "When cooking in the oven, you can stack the two baskets with a protein on top and veggies on bottom, then the juices from the protein will drip down and flavor the veggies without them sitting in grease. Or you can use the baskets separately with the tops on to hold snacks like kale chips or chicken wings in place for easy flipping and even cooking. On the grill, you can remove the legs and tops and use just the baskets to keep small foods like shrimp from slipping through the grates or put the tops on to prevent crumbly foods like stuffed sliders from falling apart while flipping. For smoking or rotisserie, keep the legs on to elevate food from the heat. Whichever way you choose to use Basquettes, it will bring fun back to cooking while giving you valuable time to spend with family and friends."
From elaborate holiday dinners of lamb and potatoes to everyday meals and snacks of beef jerky and French fries, Basquettes' all-in-one capabilities help consumers make easier, faster and healthier food. The heightened position of the wire baskets enables grease to drip through and air to circulate, resulting in healthy eats, fast cooking times and up to 50% less grease. Basquettes is also PFOA and PTFE free, scratch and corrosion resistant, and the stainless-steel construction means the baskets are safe for metal grill tools and dishwashers.
Priced at $198 including shipping, Basquettes can be purchased at https://basquettes.cooking/. Be sure to follow @BasquettesCook on Facebook and Instagram for fun recipes and the latest product updates.
About Basquettes
Founded by a dynamic mother-daughter duo, Basquettes is an all-in-one cooking and grilling tool designed for the home chef to make easier, faster and heathier food. The innovative, stackable basket set is comprised of two multi-functional and multi-positional nesting baskets that feature removable and adjustable tops, plus patent-pending intertwining legs, allowing them to be stacked and flipped in any direction and in one easy motion. The heightened position of the wire baskets enables grease to drip through and air to circulate, resulting in healthy eats and fast cooking times. Perfect for air-frying, grilling, smoking, roasting, rotisserie, dehydrating, crisping and cooling, there's no longer a need for tons of single-use gadgets cluttering countertops and shelves. On a mission to bring fun back into the kitchen, Basquettes allows people to unleash their culinary creativity for all occasions and everyday meals and snacks. For more information, visit http://www.basquettes.cooking.
