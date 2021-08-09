TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Throughout the pandemic, food and beverage companies weathered surges in demand, rapid changes in consumer buying habits and conquering the complexities of the global supply chain. Without complete enterprise-wide visibility or collaboration, shifting gears and adapting to trends in the market can seem insurmountable. How can companies modernize to move with the speed of consumer needs in today's competitive market?

Register to hear how leading New Zealand online meal kit provider, My Food Bag, has been able to improve business productivity, efficiently manage the growth of their business and navigate the pressures of the pandemic.

Discover how a modern enterprise resource planning (ERP) software allows for adaptability and enables enhanced operations, efficiency and productivity in the food & beverage industry today.

Join Andy Buckle, F&B Industry Strategist at Infor; and Mark Winter, CFO of My Food Bag (New Zealand), for the live webinar on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 1pm EDT (12pm CDT/10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Moving at the Speed of Social Trends: How the Food Industry is Adapting to Changing Consumer Demands.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com

 

SOURCE Xtalks

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.