In time for Taco Tuesday, Mr. Tortilla launches the 1-carb tortilla to help people reclaim their post-quarantine bodies and encourage healthy habits - Low carb enthusiasts, Keto community members, and taco lovers can rejoice as Mr. Tortilla announces the pre-sale of the world's only 1-carb tortilla. - The One of a kind 1-carb tortilla is available for distributors and brokers looking to add this unique item to their product category.