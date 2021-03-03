FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MrJims.Pizza is launching its new Breakfast Anytime Pizza. With this launch, MrJims.Pizza is the only major pizza delivery chain to offer a pizza catered specifically to breakfast. The default configuration includes eggs, cheese and bacon, but the pizza can be customized with any ingredients.
The Breakfast Anytime Pizza can be enjoyed immediately or stored in the refrigerator to be reheated in a toaster, toaster oven or oven. Because of the way the pizza is made, it can be heated directly in the toaster without leaving any residue or mess. As a bonus, customers can add cinnamon sugar to the crust for free.
"I am thrilled with the launch of our new Breakfast Anytime Pizza. During product tests we received outstanding feedback from people about how good it tastes. We were delighted when we realized it could be stored in the fridge and reheated in the toaster with no mess," said MrJim, founder of MrJims.Pizza.
Ordering from MrJims.Pizza is fast and easy with online ordering at MrJims.Pizza or by calling directly to the store.
MrJims.Pizza is a chain of pizza delivery and pick-up franchise restaurants located in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Wyoming, Nevada and North Carolina. For more information, visit the Website MrJims.Pizza.
