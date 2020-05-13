BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. Fields® (the "Company"), the renowned brand known for fresh-baked cookies delivered right to your door, today announced the launch of its "Medical Heroes Collection." With a variety of new products, this collection is dedicated to thanking those on the front lines. The Company is offering 40% off this collection through Friday with the code "HERO," making it even easier to share these sweet treats.
"Community is at the heart of everything we do at Mrs. Fields," said Steve Goldstein, Chief Executive Officer of Famous Brands International. "Our products not only help people celebrate life's sweetest moments, but can also act as a symbol of comfort and appreciation during this unprecedented time. We want to honor and celebrate those who are making a difference each day by showing up for our communities and putting their own health at risk. On behalf of our Famous Brands family, I want to thank these extraordinary professionals and the entire medical community. We hope our products can bring a smile to the front line heroes in your life."
Mrs. Fields offers a wide variety of gift options, ranging from the Company's bestselling cookie cakes and cookie tins to decadent Belgian chocolate-covered creations and coffee cakes. With nationwide delivery, Mrs. Fields' makes it easy to surprise someone special for any occasion.
To place an order from Mrs. Fields' "Medical Heroes Collection" please visit: www.mrsfields.com/.
About Mrs. Fields
Mrs. Fields is based in Broomfield, Colorado with a production and distribution facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. Debbi Fields opened her first store in Palo Alto, California in 1977 and the Mrs. Fields name quickly became associated with warm, freshly baked cookies right out of the oven. Today, Mrs. Fields enjoys the highest aided brand awareness in the industry and sells products at over 300 retail locations globally and online.
