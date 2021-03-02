SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Do you love wine? Have you dreamt of spending your days in the sun-drenched vineyards of California's wine country? If so, Murphy-Goode, pioneers of serious wine and serious fun, wants to hear from you. Today, the winery announced the launch of "A Really Goode Job," a four-month-long nationwide search for one person to live out their ultimate dream job in wine country, starting August 2021. The job comes with a $10,000 per month salary, rent-free living for a year in the charming town of Healdsburg, one of Sonoma County's premier destinations, and a year's supply of Murphy-Goode wine.
First launched in 2009, "A Really Goode Job" became a revolutionary campaign to create a real job opportunity in the wine industry at a time of economic distress and high unemployment. The original campaign's goal was to chronicle a year of living and working at Murphy-Goode through social media – a new business area for many wineries at the time. Today, as the country faces a new set of challenges, creating access and viable career opportunities is more important than ever. With that in mind, the winery revived the campaign, but this time around, they are asking candidates to pitch their ultimate dream job. Murphy-Goode is casting the net wide and seeking candidates from across the country, who want to follow their passion and land their dream job in the wine industry.
"We're proud to bring back this impactful campaign amid a difficult year for many," said Rick Tigner, CEO of Jackson Family Wines, the family-owned wine company that includes Murphy-Goode. "Living and working in this beautiful part of the world is a true gift, and we relish the opportunity to share that with someone who is passionate about breaking into wine. We hope to hear from a variety of candidates inside and outside the industry; in our backyard and beyond."
To apply, contestants must create a short video explaining their ideal role in the wine industry and what they would bring to Murphy-Goode, then upload it to the official campaign website. The winner will be selected and announced in July 2021. Once selected, the winner will begin their year-long adventure with Murphy-Goode, first by shadowing rock-star winemaker Dave Ready, Jr., exploring the ins and outs of harvest in Sonoma County. Inspired by their application, Murphy-Goode will then work with the winner to identify their passion and create the ideal role at the winery for the remainder of the year, and hopefully beyond. For those wondering if this is the perfect job for them, view the job description here and follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine.
To be considered for "A Really Goode Job" with Murphy-Goode, upload your video on the official campaign website – http://www.murphygoodewinery.com/a-really-goode-job – by June 30, 2021. The role officially starts August 2021 and runs through July 2022. Jackson Family Wines is an equal opportunity employer. This contest is open to anyone over the age of 21 in the U.S. and to those in Canada authorized to work in the U.S.
About Murphy-Goode Winery
Welcome to the Goode life. Founded in Sonoma County in 1985 in a spirit of love and friendship by Tim Murphy, Dale Goode and Dave Ready Sr., Sonoma County's own Murphy-Goode Winery crafts some of California's best wines without taking itself too seriously. The story lives on today under the Jackson Family Wines portfolio, continuing a tradition based on a shared appreciation of friendship, hard work, a wicked sense of humor and, of course, a good bottle of wine. Murphy-Goode offers high quality wines from some of California's great growing regions with the approachable and inviting attitude of Sonoma County. Murphy-Goode is never pretentious, is often irreverent and is about having fun. Because of its consistent quality, the brand has become a favorite wine for consumers everywhere. For more information, http://www.MurphyGoodeWinery.com, and follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine.
