NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mushroom market is set to grow by USD 18.78 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (fresh mushroom, canned mushroom, and dried mushroom) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
Key takeaways from the mushroom market study
- Mushroom market size to increase by USD 18.78 billion at 6.43% CAGR between 2020 and 2025
- 5.69% year-over-year growth expected in 2021
- 38% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period
- The fresh mushroom segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020
- Dominant vendors include BONDUELLE SA, Drinkwater Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co., Highline Mushrooms, Hughes Mushroom, Lambert Spawn, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Co., MycoTerraFarm, Okechamp SA, and The Mushroom Co.
Mushroom Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints
The mushroom market is driven by the medicinal benefits associated with the consumption of mushrooms. Mushrooms are considered superfoods as they are rich in antioxidants. They contain selenium which is not found in most vegetables. It plays a vital role in liver enzyme function and combating cancer by eliminating cancer-triggering compounds. This mineral also inhibits tumor growth and reduces inflammation. Mushrooms also contain vitamin C, fiber, and potassium that promote cardiovascular health by reducing high blood pressure. Many such health benefits are increasing the consumption of mushrooms by consumers across the world, which is driving the growth of the market.
"Although the growth potential through untapped markets and new product launches and market expansion strategies will further boost the market growth, uncertain economic conditions, supply chain challenges and labor shortages, risks related to diseases, abnormal temperature change, and extreme weather events, and stringent regulations and guidelines might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.
The Mushroom market report answers questions such as:
- Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?
- What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the Mushroom market through 2025?
- Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?
- What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the Mushroom market?
- What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the Mushroom market?
Mushroom Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 18.78 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.69
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
China, US, The Netherlands, Japan, Canada, and Ireland
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BONDUELLE SA, Drinkwater Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co., Highline Mushrooms, Hughes Mushroom, Lambert Spawn, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Co., MycoTerraFarm, Okechamp SA, and The Mushroom Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing… View our Mushroom market snapshot to unlock TOC
