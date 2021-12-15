  • By China Daily

'My China Surprise' - Russian student takes comfort in Chinese cuisine.

China Daily has launched a "My China Surprise" video series, inviting young people to share their "surprises" in short videos while studying and living in China.

Bondar Polina, a Russian girl studying at Beijing Jiaotong University, is an unabashed "foodie" and she loves Chinese food! Let's follow her around Beijing on a gourmet journey and see what surprises wait her there. Check out the video!

