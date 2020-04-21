LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, America's fastest growing frozen novelty, announces the launch of single-serve My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream balls. The latest innovation offers snack lovers a single mochi ice cream ball packaged individually for optimal quality and freshness, while ensuring food safety. The new single-serve pack will be available in the self-serve My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Bar™ at retailers throughout the country.
With concerns over contamination and food safety more heightened than ever, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is proud to offer this additional level of protection with the new individual packs, all without contributing any additional packaging waste that could have an impact on the environment. The new fully enclosed pack is also fully compliant with FDA labeling requirements.
In addition, the single-serve packs will help reduce food waste and spoilage that can occur with loose, unpackaged mochi ice cream. The individual packs give consumers more freedom and confidence to grab-and-go with the 100-calorie, pillowy My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream balls. Each pack is printed with a "Best By" date to ensure freshness and maintain the integrity of the mochi ice creams' taste and texture.
"Today's consumer is exceptionally aware of the issues surrounding food safety and food waste" said Russell Barnett, CMO of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "Not only will the new individual packs give My/Mo a longer shelf life and reduce waste, but it will improve hygienic standards by eliminating the open exposure of the mochi to consumers. This is an important consideration during a time when food safety is top of mind for many Americans."
The My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream single-serve packs are available now throughout the country, offering the same delicious scoop of premium ice cream wrapped in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream offers a fun, portable, hand-held snacking experience. Each bite-sized snack is available in several flavors to please every snacker. To access the full store locator, please visit http://www.mymomochi.com/find-a-store.
About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a miraculous match of magnificent mochi dough with marvelously mouthwatering ice cream. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream gives snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream in a handheld, naturally portion-controlled way. Made from the very best ingredients, always gluten free and rBST free, My/Mo's offerings range from poppable and delicious ice cream wrapped in sweet rice mochi dough with dairy and vegan offerings. For more information on My/Mo, please visit mymomochi.com.