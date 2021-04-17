ATLANTA, April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organic rosehip drink and dried fruit snacks startup NADI is honored to be chosen as a finalist for a NEXTY Award at the Natural Products Expo West show, which will be held virtual this year.
The NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive and innovative products in the natural food and beverage industry, and help elevate impactful brands and products that inspire a healthy, sustainable future for people and the planet.
NADI Organic Wild Rosehip Juice was selected as a finalist in the Best New Organic Beverage category from a crowded field of more than 800 products that were nominated this year. The judges chose the finalists based on three criteria: innovation, inspiration and integrity.
"We are honored that the NEXTY Award judges recognized NADI as a healthy new beverage that is making a positive impact for people and the environment," said Nina Tickaradze, Founder & CEO of NADI.
The New Hope Network team, which is owned by London-based multinational publishing firm Informa PLC, will announce the winners in each category at a virtual event on May 27 during the Expo West Virtual Week show.
NADI is certified as a woman-owned business by WBENC, the largest third-party certification program for companies owned and operated by women. The startup is also a socially responsible venture with a mission to create jobs and economic opportunities for displaced refugees who harvest fruit and create its all-natural healthy drinks and snacks.
NADI has also won other prestigious awards including a grant from the Stacy's Rise Project, which empowers women entrepreneurs with funding, mentoring and professional networking; a Best Bite Award from Delicious Living magazine in the Functional Beverage category; and
NADI rosehip drinks and Happy Hearts dried apple chips are available at http://www.getnadi.com, Amazon.com, and at hundreds of retailers including The Fresh Market stores and natural food stores and neighborhood markets across the Southeast.
Contact for NADI:
ABOUT NADI
NADI, LLC was founded with a mission to create jobs for displaced refugees who have been displaced by geopolitical conflicts while also introducing ancient Georgian health traditions to the rest of the world. Inspired by an old family recipe, NADI organic rosehip drinks are rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants, polyphenols and dozens of other healthy nutrients and compounds. NADI Happy Hearts apple chips are ultra crunchy and made with sophisticated drying techniques inspired by the Georgian tradition of chiri dried fruit snacks. The name NADI means "collective work effort" in the Georgian language to honor of the hard work of family, friends and employees who make our products possible.
Media Contact
Nina Tickaradze, NADI, +1 (770) 833-2338, nina@getnadi.com
SOURCE NADI