WASHINGTON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff and The National Pork Board, administrator of the Pork Checkoff, are joining forces to observe and promote National Deli Meat Month. The two organizations have always honored the American favorite, but they are now adding some meat to the month-long celebration.
Together, NAMI, on behalf of the Beef Checkoff and the Pork Board have created a significant outreach campaign directed to retailers, health professionals, dietitians, restaurateurs and consumers to encourage them to enjoy their favorite deli meats – and remind them they can feel good about the nutritional benefits of these popular cuts. The centerpiece of this effort is a newly created website – www.nationaldelimeatmonth.org – which provides a multitude of resources, including infographics, fact sheets, nutrition information and the latest news.
"March is a great time for Deli Meat Month because it's also National Nutrition Month," said Chris Jones, Director, Marketing Strategy at the Pork Board. "Deli meats provide a convenient source of protein, vitamins and minerals."
While the processed meat category is sometimes the target of critics, numerous studies and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans affirm that they can be part of a healthy, balanced diet.i,ii,iii
"This month and every month, it is meaningful to note that prepared meats such as deli meats are an important part of meat's sustainability story," said Eric Mittenthal, Vice President of Sustainability for NAMI. "Animals produce far more than steaks, chops and roasts. Deli and other prepared meats provide nutrient, protein dense foods while allowing the industry to utilize more of every animal we harvest. This category contributes greatly to animal agriculture's ethical, nose-to-tail sustainability story."
No matter how you slice it, there are so many choices to tempt taste buds all month long. The deli meats category is diverse and offers choices to meet nutrition needs, tastes, budgets and personal preferences. Thousands of products are available in the meat case and include options that are low- and reduced-sodium, low- and reduced-fat, organic, grass-fed, American Heart Association certified, Kosher and more. Check out the product center for more information.
Visit www.nationaldelimeatmonth.org to find more information including the latest news, infographics, product information, fact sheet and more.
Join the celebration on social media by posting and following #delimeatmonth.
About The Beef Checkoff:
The Beef Checkoff Program (www.beefboard.org) was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. In states with qualified beef councils, states may retain up to 50 cents of the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.
About NAMI:
The North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. Formed from the 2015 merger of the American Meat Institute (AMI) and North American Meat Association (NAMA), the Institute has a rich, century-long history and provides essential member services including legislative, regulatory, scientific, international and public affairs representation. NAMI's mission is to shape a public policy environment in which the meat and poultry industry can produce wholesome products safely, efficiently and profitably. Together, the Institute's members produce the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb and poultry and the equipment, ingredients and services needed for the highest quality products.
About The National Pork Board:
The National Pork Board has responsibility for Pork Checkoff-funded research, promotion and consumer information projects and for communicating with pork producers and the public. The Pork Checkoff funds national and state programs in consumer education and marketing, retail and foodservice marketing, export market promotion, production improvement, science and technology, swine health, pork safety, and environmental management and sustainability. For the past half century, the U.S. pork industry has delivered on its commitment to sustainable production and has made significant strides in reducing the environmental impact of pig farming. Through a legislative national Pork Checkoff, pork producers invest $0.40 for each $100 value of hogs sold. Importers of pork products contribute a like amount, based on a formula. For information on Checkoff-funded programs, pork producers can call the Pork Checkoff Service Center at (800) 456-7675 or visit www.pork.org.
Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff and Pork Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties.
