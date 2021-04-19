DALLAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thousands of pro-life advocates from across America will gather together online and in-person for the National Prayer Luncheon for Life on April 30, 2021, to honor high-impact pro-life organizations and award $85,000 in grants for ongoing effective pro-life ministry and advocacy.
"The anticipation is building," shared Karen Garnett, VP of Culture for Heroic Media and National Prayer Luncheon for Life Executive Director and spokesperson. "This event is designed to bring pro-lifers across America together to pray and to honor high-impact pro-life groups. The five nominees for the 2021 National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Award have been selected for their demonstrated significant, quantifiable impact and measurable successes in saving lives and winning battles against the abortion industry."
Thousands of pro-life advocates will register to "pray, unite, save lives," and cast their vote for the winner of the 2021 National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Award. The chosen organization will also receive a $50,000 National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Grant. Two additional pro-life organizations will receive second and third place Pro-Life Impact Grants of $20,000 and $15,000. The award and grants will be given based on total vote tallies as cast by pro-life participants across the country. Voting is open until April 23, 2021.
The pro-life organizations nominated for the 2021 National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Award and Pro-Life Impact Grants are: And Then There Were None, Focus on the Family, Sidewalk Advocates for Life, Students for Life of America, and Susan B. Anthony List.
Evangelist Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Executive Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn, and David Bereit, Founder and former CEO of 40 Days for Life, will be among the featured speakers and prayer leaders during the one-hour National Prayer Luncheon for Life program. The program will also feature the Most Reverend Edward J. Burns, Bishop of the Diocese of Dallas, along with ThriVe Nation President and Vision Leader Bridget VanMeans, The VIDA Initiative President Astrid Bennett Gutierrez, and Garnett, whose Heroic Media is producing the event.
The program and awards will be presented live online, Friday, April 30, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. (Central), at no cost, with the winners of the Pro-Life Impact Award and Grants announced live at the end of the program. A limited number of guests will be able to purchase tickets to attend the event in person at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, where they will gather at 11:30 a.m. (Central) for lunch preceding the live program.
To register for the National Prayer Luncheon for Life and cast a ballot for the National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Award, visit nationalprayerluncheonforlife.org.
About the National Prayer Luncheon for Life
Originating in 2016 as an in-person event hosted by Heroic Media, the National Prayer Luncheon for Life has evolved to encompass thousands of participants to unite in fervent prayer and select the high-impact National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Award winner and Pro-Life Impact Grant recipients. The event is produced by Heroic Media. Learn more at nationalprayerluncheonforlife.org.
Media Contact
Tom Ciesielka, TC Public Relations, 3124221333, tc@tcpr.net
SOURCE National Prayer Luncheon for Life