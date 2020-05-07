DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Food Colors Market by Type (Carmine, Anthocyanins, Caramel, Annatto, Carotenoids, Chlorophyll, Spirulina), Source (Plant, Animal), Form (Liquid, Powder), Solubility (Water, Dye), Application (Processed Products, Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report provides in-depth analysis of natural food colors market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2027.
The global natural food colors market is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.
The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the growing awareness about the benefits of natural food colors, increasing awareness for clean-label products, growing need to enhance product appeal, growing R&D activities in the food industry, and rising use of microencapsulation technology.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global natural food colors market with respect to type, form, source, solubility, application, and geography. The global natural food colors market is mainly segmented by type [carmine, anthocyanins, caramel, annatto, carotenoids (beta carotene, lutein, lycopene, canthaxanthin, astaxanthin), chlorophyll, spirulina, turmeric, beet, others]; source (plant, minerals, microorganism, animal); form (liquid, powder, gel, emulsion); solubility (water, dye soluble, oil-soluble); application (processed food products and beverages), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.
Based on type, the carmine segment was the largest segment of the overall natural food colors market in 2019 and the dominance of this segment is projected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for carmine from food and beverage industry, due to its wide range of applications in food products such as cake icings, hardy candy, bakery products, ice cream, yogurt, gelatin desserts, fruit syrups, and jam preserves owing to its unique red color. However, the spirulina natural food color segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing health & wellness trends, and rising demand for natural blue and green shades from beverages and confectionery manufacturers.
Based on application, the beverages application segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the growing need for natural food colors to improve the energy-nutrient ratio in the beverages. Moreover, growing consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of artificial additives is further supporting the demand for natural colorants in beverages.
Geographically, the Europe region commanded the largest share of the global natural food colors market in 2019. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly driven by the increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients, rising consumer awareness regarding the negative effects of synthetic colorants coupled with the growth in the spending abilities of the consumers, and strong growth in the F&B industry. Also, rising government regulations on the restricted use of synthetic colors is expected to support the growth of the natural food colors market in the region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Awareness about the Benefits of Natural Food Colors
- Increasing Awareness for Clean-Label Products
- Growing Need to Enhance Product Appeal
- Growing R&D Activities in the Food industry
- Growing Use of Microencapsulation Technology
Restraints
- Stringent Regulations on the Use of Food Colors
- High Cost of Natural Colors
Opportunities
- Emerging Economies
- Increased Research for New Raw Material Sources
Scope of the Report
Natural Food Colors Market, by Type
- Carmine
- Anthocyanins
- Caramel
- Annatto
- Carotenoids
- Beta-Carotene
- Lutein
- Lycopene
- Canthaxanthin
- Astaxanthin
- Chlorophyll
- Spirulina
- Turmeric
- Beet
- Others
Natural Food Colors Market, by Source
- Plant
- Mineral
- Micro-organism
- Animal
Natural Food Colors Market, by Form
- Liquid
- Powder
- Gel
- Emulsion
Natural Food Colors Market, by Solubility
- Water
- Dye
- Oil
Natural Food Colors Market, by Application
- Processed food products
- Bakery, Snacks, and Cereal
- Dairy
- Confectionery
- Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
- Oil and Fats
- Others
- Beverages
- Non-Alcoholic beverages
- Carbonated Soft Drinks
- Functional Drinks
- Juice and Juice Concentrates
- Others
- Alcoholic beverages
Natural Food Colors Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Spain
- RoE
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- RoAPAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- RoLATAM
- Middle East and Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Aromata Group S.r.l
- BASF SE
- CHR Hansen Holding A/S
- D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc.
- Dohler Group
- FMC Corporation
- GNT Group b.v.
- IFC Solutions.
- INCOLTEC
- Kalsec Inc.
- Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Lycored Ltd.
- Naturex S.A.
- Phinix International
- San-Ei Gen F.F.I. Inc.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation
- Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd.
