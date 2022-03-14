Informa Markets’ Natural Products Expo West, part of the New Hope Network family of brands, safely and successfully hosted the in-person return of the industry’s largest trade show March 8-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. Celebrating its 41st occurrence, the event gathered over 2,700 exhibitors and over 57,000 registered attendees to experience the newest innovations in natural and organic foods and beverages; clean beauty and home products; and supplements and ingredients.