LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 24 years, Nature's One has committed to consciously making the cleanest, purest, and most nutritious organic baby formulas sold anywhere in the world. In the third part of the Spotlight on America series on heavy metals in baby foods, which originally aired on WJLA, journalist Lisa Fletcher focuses on how Nature's One operates as an "activist" company by setting the highest bar for ingredient purity and nutritional science. Click here to view the third episode in the Spotlight on America series.
On Nature's One pathway to purity, the company calls on all baby formula and food companies to source ingredients free of environmental toxins like arsenic, lead, mercury, and pesticides. Further, the company is also critical of brands who add synthetic ingredients serving no nutritional purpose but serve only to escalate retail prices and profits. Nature's One is simply guided by ingredient purity and nutritional science.
Jay Highman, Founder and CEO of Nature's One, applauds the work of Lisa Fletcher for her tireless effort to educate consumers through the Spotlight on America series. Mr. Highman says, "Lisa and her team are passionate about informing viewers of the toxins hidden in the food supply. Like Nature's One, Ms. Fletcher understands the importance of eliminating toxins from the food we eat and believes the purity of food should be the priority for any company feeding babies – a group who is especially vulnerable to developmental disruption by dangerous heavy metals and chemical toxins."
The third episode in the series also provides a glimpse into Nature's One new state-of-the-art, $40 million Facility, dedicated to Organic Infant Nutrition & Purity. It is the first and only Facility in the world designed to make small, craft-style batches of formula, ensuring the highest quality control. The Spotlight on America team followed Mr. Highman through the facility where he shared details on the company's commitment to their "pathway to purity." Mr. Highman explained that every detail in a formula's scientific development, from the cleanliness of the facility to the sourcing and meticulous testing of each ingredient are all part of his vision for purity. He summarizes the company's simple goal by saying, "we want to help each 'baby human' be the best they can be by providing the most pure, nutritious baby formula anywhere. If we can do that, our social responsibility as a company is a success."
WJLA is the local ABC affiliate for the greater Washington, DC area and is part of the Sinclair Broadcast group of 87 stations across the US. The Spotlight on America featured story is running in each of the 87 Sinclair markets, either on the air, online, or in print.
About Nature's One:
Founded in 1997, Nature's One introduced the first organic formula, Baby's Only®, in the United States and continues to be a leader in organic pediatric nutrition. Nature's One has spent nearly 25 years dedicating its resources to the research, development, and sourcing of pure ingredients for children of all ages. Recognized as the highest-ranked formulas for purity and nutritional superiority by the Clean Label Project, Baby's Only® Formulas are preferred by parents who want what is best for their child. Other brands made by Nature's One include PediaSmart® Complete Organic Nutritional Beverage, PediaVance® Electrolyte Solution, and Mom's Only™ Prenatal Support Nutritional Shake. All products are sold online by Nature's One at https://www.naturesone.com/, and both PediaSmart® and PediaVance® are sold by retailers nationally and on Amazon.
